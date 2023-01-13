AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Argos 61, Oregon-Davis 47

Bethany Christian 42, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 26

Bloomfield 53, Clay City 33

Bloomington South 58, Mooresville 45

Boone Grove 41, Wheeler 28

Boonville 48, Tell City 32

Borden 49, Orleans 37

Brownstown 47, Greensburg 43

Castle 58, Evansville Memorial 53

Center Grove 51, Columbus North 34

Chesterton 56, LaPorte 19

Crawford Co. 50, W. Washington 45

Dubois 28, Barr-Reeve 23

Eastern (Greene) 46, Mitchell 42

Elkhart 66, Bremen 49

Eminence 49, Indiana Math and Science Academy 37

Evansville Mater Dei 48, N. Posey 39

Evansville North 40, Vincennes 38

Faith Christian 56, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 44

Franklin 47, Indpls Roncalli 31

Frankton 42, Tipton 40

Ft. Wayne Northrop 53, Bellmont 44

Gibson Southern 65, Tecumseh 54

Glenn 23, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 20

Hagerstown 30, Cambridge City 26

Heritage Hills 61, Perry Central 29

Indiana Deaf 51, Alabama School for the Deaf, Ala. 11

ADVERTISEMENT

Indpls Brebeuf 43, Bethesda Christian 34

Indpls Park Tudor 43, Indpls Lutheran 32

Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Edinburgh 9

Indpls Ritter 47, Horizon Christian 29

Indpls Washington 54, Central Christian 37

Jasper 42, Evansville Christian 23

Jeffersonville 68, New Albany 49

Kokomo 49, Triton Central 48

Lakeland Christian 56, Northfield 49

Sports

  • Doncic hits 2 big 3-pointers, Mavs top Lakers 119-115 in 2OT

  • Atlanta will be site if Bills, Chiefs meet for AFC title

  • McDermott hailed for leading Bills through emotional week

  • Lamar Jackson says in tweet he's suffered grade 2 PCL sprain

    • Lanesville 82, Rock Creek Academy 32

    Lapel 77, Shenandoah 26

    Lawrence North 54, Lawrence Central 53

    Madison Shawe 51, Milan 36

    Michigan City Marquette 41, S. Bend Trinity 15

    Morristown 53, Beech Grove 22

    Muncie Central 40, Monroe Central 27

    N. Decatur 57, Southwestern (Shelby) 25

    N. Knox 62, Shoals 15

    New Prairie 68, S. Bend Riley 19

    Parke Heritage 74, Covington 30

    Penn 58, Jimtown 31

    Pike Central 43, White River Valley 41

    Princeton 52, North Wood 50

    Princeton 52, Wood Memorial 50

    Riverton Parke 45, Crawfordsville 31

    S. Bend Washington 78, S. Bend Adams 40

    S. Dearborn 60, Oldenburg 48

    S. Decatur 60, Waldron 35

    S. Ripley 42, Rising Sun 38

    Scottsburg 60, Salem 18

    Shakamak 51, N. Vermillion 39

    Sheridan 51, Speedway 40

    Southridge 39, S. Spencer 36

    Southwood 55, Peru 44

    Springs Valley 50, Paoli 43

    Suburban Baptist 35, Heritage Hall Christian 22

    Switzerland Co. 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 47

    Tri 78, Anderson Prep Academy 26

    Tri-County 49, Fountain Central 35

    Twin Lakes 53, N. White 24

    Union (Dugger) 37, Red Hill, Ill. 32

    ADVERTISEMENT

    University 61, Guerin Catholic 27

    Vincennes (South Knox— 53, N. Daviess 29

    W. Lafayette 45, Rensselaer 31

    Western 38, Cass 26

    Whiteland 72, Southport 45

    Whitko 43, Lakewood Park 39

    Winchester 63, Centerville 20

    Delaware County Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Cowan 32, Daleville 27

    Wapahani 61, Delta 33

    Indianapolis City Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Heritage Christian 52, Indpls Chatard 36

    Indpls Cathedral 65, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 33

    Northeast Corner Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Angola 51, Westview 27

    Churubusco 50, Hamilton 23

    Fremont 50, Prairie Hts. 42

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Austin vs. N. Harrison, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.