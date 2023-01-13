Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argos 61, Oregon-Davis 47
Bethany Christian 42, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 26
Bloomfield 53, Clay City 33
Bloomington South 58, Mooresville 45
Boone Grove 41, Wheeler 28
Boonville 48, Tell City 32
Borden 49, Orleans 37
Brownstown 47, Greensburg 43
Castle 58, Evansville Memorial 53
Center Grove 51, Columbus North 34
Chesterton 56, LaPorte 19
Crawford Co. 50, W. Washington 45
Dubois 28, Barr-Reeve 23
Eastern (Greene) 46, Mitchell 42
Elkhart 66, Bremen 49
Eminence 49, Indiana Math and Science Academy 37
Evansville Mater Dei 48, N. Posey 39
Evansville North 40, Vincennes 38
Faith Christian 56, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 44
Franklin 47, Indpls Roncalli 31
Frankton 42, Tipton 40
Ft. Wayne Northrop 53, Bellmont 44
Gibson Southern 65, Tecumseh 54
Glenn 23, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 20
Hagerstown 30, Cambridge City 26
Heritage Hills 61, Perry Central 29
Indiana Deaf 51, Alabama School for the Deaf, Ala. 11
Indpls Brebeuf 43, Bethesda Christian 34
Indpls Park Tudor 43, Indpls Lutheran 32
Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Edinburgh 9
Indpls Ritter 47, Horizon Christian 29
Indpls Washington 54, Central Christian 37
Jasper 42, Evansville Christian 23
Jeffersonville 68, New Albany 49
Kokomo 49, Triton Central 48
Lakeland Christian 56, Northfield 49
Lanesville 82, Rock Creek Academy 32
Lapel 77, Shenandoah 26
Lawrence North 54, Lawrence Central 53
Madison Shawe 51, Milan 36
Michigan City Marquette 41, S. Bend Trinity 15
Morristown 53, Beech Grove 22
Muncie Central 40, Monroe Central 27
N. Decatur 57, Southwestern (Shelby) 25
N. Knox 62, Shoals 15
New Prairie 68, S. Bend Riley 19
Parke Heritage 74, Covington 30
Penn 58, Jimtown 31
Pike Central 43, White River Valley 41
Princeton 52, North Wood 50
Princeton 52, Wood Memorial 50
Riverton Parke 45, Crawfordsville 31
S. Bend Washington 78, S. Bend Adams 40
S. Dearborn 60, Oldenburg 48
S. Decatur 60, Waldron 35
S. Ripley 42, Rising Sun 38
Scottsburg 60, Salem 18
Shakamak 51, N. Vermillion 39
Sheridan 51, Speedway 40
Southridge 39, S. Spencer 36
Southwood 55, Peru 44
Springs Valley 50, Paoli 43
Suburban Baptist 35, Heritage Hall Christian 22
Switzerland Co. 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 47
Tri 78, Anderson Prep Academy 26
Tri-County 49, Fountain Central 35
Twin Lakes 53, N. White 24
Union (Dugger) 37, Red Hill, Ill. 32
University 61, Guerin Catholic 27
Vincennes (South Knox— 53, N. Daviess 29
W. Lafayette 45, Rensselaer 31
Western 38, Cass 26
Whiteland 72, Southport 45
Whitko 43, Lakewood Park 39
Winchester 63, Centerville 20
Delaware County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Cowan 32, Daleville 27
Wapahani 61, Delta 33
Indianapolis City Tournament=
Semifinal=
Heritage Christian 52, Indpls Chatard 36
Indpls Cathedral 65, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 33
Northeast Corner Tournament=
Consolation=
Angola 51, Westview 27
Churubusco 50, Hamilton 23
Fremont 50, Prairie Hts. 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Austin vs. N. Harrison, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/