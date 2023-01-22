AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 65, Manchester 59

Bedford N. Lawrence 58, Edgewood 39

Bethany Christian 69, Hamilton 39

Bethesda Christian 67, Waldron 44

Bloomfield 53, Loogootee 39

Bloomington Lighthouse 83, Cannelton 27

Bloomington North 79, Terre Haute South 54

Bloomington South 64, Martinsville 62, OT

Bluffton 69, N. Miami 45

Carmel 53, Brownsburg 42

Carmi White County, Ill. 70, Ev. Day 43

Carroll (Flora) 71, Faith Christian 41

Cass 49, Taylor 46

Castle 73, Heritage Hills 65

Center Grove 50, Indpls Roncalli 49

Centerville 75, Blackford 59

Central Noble 38, Ft. Wayne Northrop 25

Christian Academy 58, Paoli 53

Clarksville 68, Lanesville 56

Clay City 65, Cloverdale 32

Columbia City 46, DeKalb 37

Columbus North 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 26

Connersville 51, Batesville 41

Corydon 81, Charlestown 76

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 49, N. White 42

Crawfordsville 47, Southmont 39

Crothersville 59, Medora 43

Danville 73, Greencastle 31

Dubois 69, Springs Valley 62

Eastern Hancock 68, Shenandoah 38

Edinburgh 77, Cambridge City 64

Evansville Bosse 68, Gibson Southern 46

Evansville Harrison 53, Jasper 46

Evansville Reitz 44, New Albany 41

Fairfield, Ill. 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49

Fountain Central 56, Clinton Prairie 30

Frankfort 46, Clinton Central 40

    • Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 79, Lakewood Park 59

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Bridgeport, Mich. 50

    Greenfield 65, Shelbyville 39

    Greensburg 49, S. Decatur 31

    Griffith 67, River Forest 31

    Hammond Noll 91, Whiting 39

    Harrison, Ohio 55, E. Central 42

    Hauser 60, Rising Sun 47

    Henryville 48, Borden 45

    Heritage 51, Eastside 39

    Huntington North 49, Bellmont 47

    Indian Creek 57, W. Vigo 45

    Indpls Ben Davis 74, Gary West 37

    Indpls Lutheran 74, Triton Central 61

    Indpls N. Central 65, Muncie Central 37

    Indpls Park Tudor 74, Indpls Irvington 20

    Jay Co. 69, Hagerstown 33

    Jeffersonville 89, Columbus East 54

    Kankakee Valley 59, Lowell 50

    Knightstown 45, Winchester 41

    Kokomo 63, Tipton 50

    Lafayette Harrison 65, Merrillville 56

    Lafayette Jeff 47, Lafayette Catholic 44

    Lake Station 55, Hanover Central 51

    Lawrence North 64, Homestead 46

    Lawrenceburg 56, Jac-Cen-Del 42

    Lebanon 55, Covington 39

    Leo 65, E. Noble 64

    Linton 81, Owen Valley 48

    Lou. Jeffersontown, Ky. 64, Floyd Central 59

    Maconaquah 72, Frankton 46

    Marion, Ill. 49, KIPP Indy Legacy 19

    Mishawaka 73, Northridge 57

    Mooresville 44, McCutcheon 30

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 67, Hamilton Southeastern 55

    Muncie Burris 46, S. Adams 33

    N. Daviess 63, Barr-Reeve 49

    N. Harrison 37, Salem 27

    N. Putnam 72, Brown Co. 44

    New Palestine 64, Franklin 53

    Noblesville 75, Hamilton Hts. 47

    Northeastern 50, Blue River 47

    Norwell 77, New Haven 65

    Parke Heritage 38, Cascade 33

    Penn 88, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64

    Peru 60, Northwestern 52

    Providence 63, Rock Creek Academy 33

    Richmond 63, Bowman Academy 46

    S. Bend Career Academy 59, Elkhart Christian 48

    Scottsburg 55, Seymour 44

    Seton Catholic 51, Cowan 48

    Shoals 50, Wood Memorial 47

    Silver Creek 70, Austin 56

    Southport 57, Terre Haute North 36

    Southridge 54, Evansville Christian 48

    Southwestern (Hanover) 85, S. Central (Elizabeth) 69

    Sullivan 72, White River Valley 38

    Switzerland Co. 53, Trinity Lutheran 33

    Tecumseh 60, Forest Park 55

    Twin Lakes 64, W. Lafayette 59

    Vincennes (South Knox— 66, Eastern (Greene) 33

    Wapahani 61, New Castle 51

    Warsaw 61, Valparaiso 58

    Washington 55, Pike Central 48

    Wes-Del 78, Anderson Prep Academy 39

    Western 54, Mississinewa 44

    Western Boone 55, Speedway 32

    Westfield 74, Tri-West 51

    Westview 67, Garrett 44

    Winamac 40, Delphi 31

    Yorktown 51, Monroe Central 47

    Culver Academy Tournament=

    Championship=

    Culver Academy 58, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43

    First Round=

    Culver Academy 42, Lighthouse CPA 18

    Ft. Wayne Canterbury 56, L.F. Academy, Ill. 44

    Third Place=

    L.F. Academy, Ill. 68, Lighthouse CPA 51

    Indianapolis City Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Indpls Attucks 60, Covenant Christian 45

    Indpls Cathedral 65, Indpls Chatard 53

    Porter County Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Morgan Twp. 57, Kouts 53

    Westville 53, Hebron 44

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.