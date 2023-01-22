Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 65, Manchester 59
Bedford N. Lawrence 58, Edgewood 39
Bethany Christian 69, Hamilton 39
Bethesda Christian 67, Waldron 44
Bloomfield 53, Loogootee 39
Bloomington Lighthouse 83, Cannelton 27
Bloomington North 79, Terre Haute South 54
Bloomington South 64, Martinsville 62, OT
Bluffton 69, N. Miami 45
Carmel 53, Brownsburg 42
Carmi White County, Ill. 70, Ev. Day 43
Carroll (Flora) 71, Faith Christian 41
Cass 49, Taylor 46
Castle 73, Heritage Hills 65
Center Grove 50, Indpls Roncalli 49
Centerville 75, Blackford 59
Central Noble 38, Ft. Wayne Northrop 25
Christian Academy 58, Paoli 53
Clarksville 68, Lanesville 56
Clay City 65, Cloverdale 32
Columbia City 46, DeKalb 37
Columbus North 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 26
Connersville 51, Batesville 41
Corydon 81, Charlestown 76
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 49, N. White 42
Crawfordsville 47, Southmont 39
Crothersville 59, Medora 43
Danville 73, Greencastle 31
Dubois 69, Springs Valley 62
Eastern Hancock 68, Shenandoah 38
Edinburgh 77, Cambridge City 64
Evansville Bosse 68, Gibson Southern 46
Evansville Harrison 53, Jasper 46
Evansville Reitz 44, New Albany 41
Fairfield, Ill. 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49
Fountain Central 56, Clinton Prairie 30
Frankfort 46, Clinton Central 40
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 79, Lakewood Park 59
Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Bridgeport, Mich. 50
Greenfield 65, Shelbyville 39
Greensburg 49, S. Decatur 31
Griffith 67, River Forest 31
Hammond Noll 91, Whiting 39
Harrison, Ohio 55, E. Central 42
Hauser 60, Rising Sun 47
Henryville 48, Borden 45
Heritage 51, Eastside 39
Huntington North 49, Bellmont 47
Indian Creek 57, W. Vigo 45
Indpls Ben Davis 74, Gary West 37
Indpls Lutheran 74, Triton Central 61
Indpls N. Central 65, Muncie Central 37
Indpls Park Tudor 74, Indpls Irvington 20
Jay Co. 69, Hagerstown 33
Jeffersonville 89, Columbus East 54
Kankakee Valley 59, Lowell 50
Knightstown 45, Winchester 41
Kokomo 63, Tipton 50
Lafayette Harrison 65, Merrillville 56
Lafayette Jeff 47, Lafayette Catholic 44
Lake Station 55, Hanover Central 51
Lawrence North 64, Homestead 46
Lawrenceburg 56, Jac-Cen-Del 42
Lebanon 55, Covington 39
Leo 65, E. Noble 64
Linton 81, Owen Valley 48
Lou. Jeffersontown, Ky. 64, Floyd Central 59
Maconaquah 72, Frankton 46
Marion, Ill. 49, KIPP Indy Legacy 19
Mishawaka 73, Northridge 57
Mooresville 44, McCutcheon 30
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 67, Hamilton Southeastern 55
Muncie Burris 46, S. Adams 33
N. Daviess 63, Barr-Reeve 49
N. Harrison 37, Salem 27
N. Putnam 72, Brown Co. 44
New Palestine 64, Franklin 53
Noblesville 75, Hamilton Hts. 47
Northeastern 50, Blue River 47
Norwell 77, New Haven 65
Parke Heritage 38, Cascade 33
Penn 88, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64
Peru 60, Northwestern 52
Providence 63, Rock Creek Academy 33
Richmond 63, Bowman Academy 46
S. Bend Career Academy 59, Elkhart Christian 48
Scottsburg 55, Seymour 44
Seton Catholic 51, Cowan 48
Shoals 50, Wood Memorial 47
Silver Creek 70, Austin 56
Southport 57, Terre Haute North 36
Southridge 54, Evansville Christian 48
Southwestern (Hanover) 85, S. Central (Elizabeth) 69
Sullivan 72, White River Valley 38
Switzerland Co. 53, Trinity Lutheran 33
Tecumseh 60, Forest Park 55
Twin Lakes 64, W. Lafayette 59
Vincennes (South Knox— 66, Eastern (Greene) 33
Wapahani 61, New Castle 51
Warsaw 61, Valparaiso 58
Washington 55, Pike Central 48
Wes-Del 78, Anderson Prep Academy 39
Western 54, Mississinewa 44
Western Boone 55, Speedway 32
Westfield 74, Tri-West 51
Westview 67, Garrett 44
Winamac 40, Delphi 31
Yorktown 51, Monroe Central 47
Culver Academy Tournament=
Championship=
Culver Academy 58, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43
First Round=
Culver Academy 42, Lighthouse CPA 18
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 56, L.F. Academy, Ill. 44
Third Place=
L.F. Academy, Ill. 68, Lighthouse CPA 51
Indianapolis City Tournament=
Semifinal=
Indpls Attucks 60, Covenant Christian 45
Indpls Cathedral 65, Indpls Chatard 53
Porter County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Morgan Twp. 57, Kouts 53
Westville 53, Hebron 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/