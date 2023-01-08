AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 42, Holdrege 26

Alma 72, Elgin Public/Pope John 64

Archbishop Bergan 42, Arlington 25

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Fort Calhoun 26

Aurora 43, St. Paul 28

Bancroft-Rosalie 68, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 31

Beatrice 43, Broken Bow 31

Blair 56, Bennington 50

Brady 36, Arthur County 32

Bridgeport 72, Malcolm 50

Chadron 70, Mitchell 35

Clarkson/Leigh 62, Tekamah-Herman 24

Columbus Scotus 41, Bishop Neumann 40

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 54, Elkhorn 43

Cross County 59, Heartland 36

Freeman 40, Tri County 27

Gordon/Rushville 55, Bayard 32

Gothenburg 69, Centura 36

Gretna 55, Omaha Central 44

Guardian Angels 72, Howells/Dodge 35

Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, Tri County Northeast 23

Hastings 50, Lexington 25

Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Lincoln Christian 49

High Plains Community 50, St. Edward 10

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32, Conestoga 30

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Burwell 39

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyannis 47, Banner County 23

Johnson-Brock 40, Weeping Water 31

Kearney Catholic 49, North Platte 37

Kenesaw 61, Harvard 15

Lewiston 62, Omaha Christian Academy 23

Leyton 53, Hay Springs 49

Lincoln East 69, Fremont 57

Lincoln High 54, Lincoln Southwest 28

Lincoln North Star 59, Westview 23

Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln Southeast 41

Sports

  • Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title

  • Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed

  • NFL playoffs: Packed Week 18 slate will decide playoff field

  • Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

    • Lincoln Pius X 45, Columbus 31

    Maywood-Hayes Center 65, Hi-Line 26

    McCool Junction 66, Friend 26

    Meridian 61, Shelby/Rising City 38

    Millard North 66, Omaha Westside 34

    Millard South 70, Olathe North, Kan. 34

    Minden 43, Valentine 39

    Morrill 50, Crawford 35

    North Platte St. Patrick’s 53, Cozad 38

    Omaha Brownell-Talbot 61, Cedar Bluffs 19

    Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Louisville 29

    Overton 60, Maxwell 31

    Papillion-LaVista 65, Omaha Benson 54

    Pender 40, Milford 36

    Pleasanton 55, Twin Loup 46

    Raymond Central 43, Centennial 37

    Red Cloud 51, Elba 17

    Sandhills Valley 53, Cody-Kilgore 24

    Scottsbluff 51, Crete 47

    Shelton 36, Grand Island Central Catholic 34

    Sidney 64, McCook 26

    Silver Lake 47, Heartland Lutheran 24

    South Loup 47, Bertrand 34

    South Platte 64, Potter-Dix 38

    South Sioux City 59, Norfolk 53

    Southern 41, Wilber-Clatonia 26

    Southwest 64, Wauneta-Palisade 28

    St. Mary’s 52, Amherst 37

    Stanton 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43

    Stuart 51, Neligh-Oakdale 45

    Superior 58, Fillmore Central 45

    Thayer Central 41, Deshler 29

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Torrington, Wyo. 50, Alliance 48

    Wallace 40, Mullen 27

    Wausa 57, Lutheran High Northeast 56

    Waverly 58, Gering 38

    Wayne 39, Boone Central 34

    West Holt 43, Elkhorn Valley 37

    West Point-Beemer 63, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30

    Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Elm Creek 35

    Wray, Colo. 54, Dundy County-Stratton 24

    York 52, Grand Island Northwest 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.