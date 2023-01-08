Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 42, Holdrege 26
Alma 72, Elgin Public/Pope John 64
Archbishop Bergan 42, Arlington 25
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Fort Calhoun 26
Aurora 43, St. Paul 28
Bancroft-Rosalie 68, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 31
Beatrice 43, Broken Bow 31
Blair 56, Bennington 50
Brady 36, Arthur County 32
Bridgeport 72, Malcolm 50
Chadron 70, Mitchell 35
Clarkson/Leigh 62, Tekamah-Herman 24
Columbus Scotus 41, Bishop Neumann 40
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 54, Elkhorn 43
Cross County 59, Heartland 36
Freeman 40, Tri County 27
Gordon/Rushville 55, Bayard 32
Gothenburg 69, Centura 36
Gretna 55, Omaha Central 44
Guardian Angels 72, Howells/Dodge 35
Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, Tri County Northeast 23
Hastings 50, Lexington 25
Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Lincoln Christian 49
High Plains Community 50, St. Edward 10
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32, Conestoga 30
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Burwell 39
Hyannis 47, Banner County 23
Johnson-Brock 40, Weeping Water 31
Kearney Catholic 49, North Platte 37
Kenesaw 61, Harvard 15
Lewiston 62, Omaha Christian Academy 23
Leyton 53, Hay Springs 49
Lincoln East 69, Fremont 57
Lincoln High 54, Lincoln Southwest 28
Lincoln North Star 59, Westview 23
Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln Southeast 41
Lincoln Pius X 45, Columbus 31
Maywood-Hayes Center 65, Hi-Line 26
McCool Junction 66, Friend 26
Meridian 61, Shelby/Rising City 38
Millard North 66, Omaha Westside 34
Millard South 70, Olathe North, Kan. 34
Minden 43, Valentine 39
Morrill 50, Crawford 35
North Platte St. Patrick’s 53, Cozad 38
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 61, Cedar Bluffs 19
Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Louisville 29
Overton 60, Maxwell 31
Papillion-LaVista 65, Omaha Benson 54
Pender 40, Milford 36
Pleasanton 55, Twin Loup 46
Raymond Central 43, Centennial 37
Red Cloud 51, Elba 17
Sandhills Valley 53, Cody-Kilgore 24
Scottsbluff 51, Crete 47
Shelton 36, Grand Island Central Catholic 34
Sidney 64, McCook 26
Silver Lake 47, Heartland Lutheran 24
South Loup 47, Bertrand 34
South Platte 64, Potter-Dix 38
South Sioux City 59, Norfolk 53
Southern 41, Wilber-Clatonia 26
Southwest 64, Wauneta-Palisade 28
St. Mary’s 52, Amherst 37
Stanton 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43
Stuart 51, Neligh-Oakdale 45
Superior 58, Fillmore Central 45
Thayer Central 41, Deshler 29
Torrington, Wyo. 50, Alliance 48
Wallace 40, Mullen 27
Wausa 57, Lutheran High Northeast 56
Waverly 58, Gering 38
Wayne 39, Boone Central 34
West Holt 43, Elkhorn Valley 37
West Point-Beemer 63, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30
Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Elm Creek 35
Wray, Colo. 54, Dundy County-Stratton 24
York 52, Grand Island Northwest 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/