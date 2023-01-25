Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airport 55, New Boston Huron 45
Akron-Fairgrove 49, Caseville 28
Allegan 59, Paw Paw 54
Alma 81, Saginaw Swan Valley 66
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 61, Ann Arbor Greenhills 43
Battle Creek Central 44, Portage Northern 34
Bay City Central 74, Flint Powers 69
Belleville 57, Dearborn 47
Berrien Springs 50, Coloma 28
Big Rapids 66, Kent City 54
Birmingham Brother Rice 68, Detroit U-D Jesuit 54
Blissfield 53, Brooklyn Columbia Central 45
Bloomfield Hills 61, Birmingham Seaholm 44
Boyne City 50, Traverse City St. Francis 44
Bridgman 81, New Buffalo 38
Brighton 69, Canton 52
Britton-Deerfield 53, Adrian Madison 43
Brownstown Woodhaven 46, Wyandotte Roosevelt 34
Burton Genesee Christian 58, Linden 54
Byron 57, Otisville Lakeville 52
Byron Center 48, East Grand Rapids 35
Cadillac 45, Gaylord 29
Canton Prep 74, Hope of Detroit 7
Charlevoix 49, Kalkaska 48
Charlotte 45, Hastings 43
Chelsea 70, Tecumseh 5
Chesaning 56, Mount Morris 44
Clinton 62, Hillsdale 49
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 63, Macomb Dakota 56
Coleman 75, Ashley 37
Concord 44, Quincy 37
Croswell-Lexington 69, North Branch 35
Crystal Falls Forest Park 63, North Dickinson 15
Dearborn Divine Child 65, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 62
Deckerville 58, Mayville 41
Detroit Catholic Central 56, St. Mary’s Prep 42
Detroit East English 79, Academy of the Americas 13
Detroit East English 79, Detroit University Prep A&S 13
Detroit Old Redford 78, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 46
Detroit Southeastern 45, Detroit Mumford 44
Dollar Bay 69, Ontonagon 67
Flat Rock 58, Riverview 52
Forest Hills Eastern 86, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 55
Frankenmuth 63, Birch Run 33
Freeland 42, Bay City John Glenn 41
Galesburg-Augusta 48, Constantine 38
Gibraltar Carlson 47, Taylor 44
Gobles 60, Bloomingdale 50
Goodrich 63, Flushing 43
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 71, Grand Rapids South Christian 67
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 73, Belding 48
Grant 79, Stanton Central Montcalm 73
Grayling 69, Elk Rapids 47
Harbor Springs 87, East Jordan 51
Hart 76, Muskegon Catholic Central 40
Hemlock 73, Ithaca 42
Hillman 65, Rogers City 38
Hopkins 58, Comstock Park 36
Houghton Lake 53, Leroy Pine River 45
Hudsonville 66, Grand Haven 48
Hudsonville Unity Christian 50, Allendale 44
Imlay City 83, Algonac 46
Iron Mountain 58, Negaunee 47
Jackson 71, Adrian 62
Jackson Northwest 55, Eaton Rapids 47
Jackson Prep 57, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 46
Jonesville 68, Springport 48
Kalamazoo Central 58, Mattawan 44
Kalamazoo Christian 64, Fennville 45
Kingston 74, Kinde-North Huron 21
Lake Linden-Hubbell 53, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 33
Lansing Catholic 65, Fowlerville 32
Lansing Christian 57, Perry 27
Lawton 74, Holland Black River 47
Lincoln-Alcona 70, Fairview 32
Livonia Stevenson 57, Wayne Memorial 53
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 51, Burr Oak 42
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 56, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 46
Marshall 65, Haslett 49
Mason 60, Ionia 44
Mendon 47, Lawrence 43
Mio-Au Sable 51, Posen 40
Montague 66, Ravenna 37
Mount Pleasant 51, Midland 49
Novi 57, Hartland 39
Oakland Intl 58, Southfield Manoogian 22
Olivet 59, Leslie 44
Onsted 72, Dundee 54
Painesdale Jeffers 79, Houghton 65
Plainwell 56, Battle Creek Pennfield 49
Plymouth Christian 73, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 65
Pontiac A&T 70, Mount Clemens 23
Redford Union 45, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 26
Reed City 60, Newaygo 33
Richmond 66, Armada 54
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 63, Lutheran Westland 19
Rockford 54, Caledonia 45
Saginaw Arts and Science 52, Bay City All Saints 50
Saginaw Heritage 69, Saginaw 46
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 81, Beaverton 38
Shepherd 48, Remus Chippewa Hills 32
South Haven 53, Three Rivers 40
Southfield Christian 63, Livonia Clarenceville 61
Southgate Anderson 55, Dearborn Edsel Ford 50
Spring Lake 51, Fruitport 35
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 43, Utica Ford 40
Stephenson 59, Rapid River 39
Sterling Heights Stevenson 58, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 51
Stockbridge 58, Vermontville Maple Valley 45
Taylor Prep 66, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 31
Trenton 59, Allen Park 45
Vicksburg 64, Dowagiac Union 35
Warren Cousino HS 50, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 46
Warren De La Salle 45, Lake Orion 43
Warren Lincoln 54, Warren Fitzgerald 48
White Cloud 56, Battle Creek Lakeview 43
Whiteford 58, Summerfield 43
Whitehall 76, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 33
Wyoming Lee 86, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 52
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 51, Schoolcraft 46
Yale 58, Almont 47
Ypsilanti Lincoln 63, Bedford 59
Zeeland West 79, Wyoming 41
Zion Christian 67, Martin 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Comstock vs. Colon, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/