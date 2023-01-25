AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airport 55, New Boston Huron 45

Akron-Fairgrove 49, Caseville 28

Allegan 59, Paw Paw 54

Alma 81, Saginaw Swan Valley 66

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 61, Ann Arbor Greenhills 43

Battle Creek Central 44, Portage Northern 34

Bay City Central 74, Flint Powers 69

Belleville 57, Dearborn 47

Berrien Springs 50, Coloma 28

Big Rapids 66, Kent City 54

Birmingham Brother Rice 68, Detroit U-D Jesuit 54

Blissfield 53, Brooklyn Columbia Central 45

Bloomfield Hills 61, Birmingham Seaholm 44

Boyne City 50, Traverse City St. Francis 44

Bridgman 81, New Buffalo 38

Brighton 69, Canton 52

Britton-Deerfield 53, Adrian Madison 43

Brownstown Woodhaven 46, Wyandotte Roosevelt 34

Burton Genesee Christian 58, Linden 54

Byron 57, Otisville Lakeville 52

Byron Center 48, East Grand Rapids 35

Cadillac 45, Gaylord 29

Canton Prep 74, Hope of Detroit 7

Charlevoix 49, Kalkaska 48

Charlotte 45, Hastings 43

Chelsea 70, Tecumseh 5

Chesaning 56, Mount Morris 44

Clinton 62, Hillsdale 49

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 63, Macomb Dakota 56

Coleman 75, Ashley 37

Concord 44, Quincy 37

Croswell-Lexington 69, North Branch 35

Crystal Falls Forest Park 63, North Dickinson 15

Dearborn Divine Child 65, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 62

Deckerville 58, Mayville 41

    • Detroit Catholic Central 56, St. Mary’s Prep 42

    Detroit East English 79, Academy of the Americas 13

    Detroit East English 79, Detroit University Prep A&S 13

    Detroit Old Redford 78, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 46

    Detroit Southeastern 45, Detroit Mumford 44

    Dollar Bay 69, Ontonagon 67

    Flat Rock 58, Riverview 52

    Forest Hills Eastern 86, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 55

    Frankenmuth 63, Birch Run 33

    Freeland 42, Bay City John Glenn 41

    Galesburg-Augusta 48, Constantine 38

    Gibraltar Carlson 47, Taylor 44

    Gobles 60, Bloomingdale 50

    Goodrich 63, Flushing 43

    Grand Rapids Catholic Central 71, Grand Rapids South Christian 67

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 73, Belding 48

    Grant 79, Stanton Central Montcalm 73

    Grayling 69, Elk Rapids 47

    Harbor Springs 87, East Jordan 51

    Hart 76, Muskegon Catholic Central 40

    Hemlock 73, Ithaca 42

    Hillman 65, Rogers City 38

    Hopkins 58, Comstock Park 36

    Houghton Lake 53, Leroy Pine River 45

    Hudsonville 66, Grand Haven 48

    Hudsonville Unity Christian 50, Allendale 44

    Imlay City 83, Algonac 46

    Iron Mountain 58, Negaunee 47

    Jackson 71, Adrian 62

    Jackson Northwest 55, Eaton Rapids 47

    Jackson Prep 57, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 46

    Jonesville 68, Springport 48

    Kalamazoo Central 58, Mattawan 44

    Kalamazoo Christian 64, Fennville 45

    Kingston 74, Kinde-North Huron 21

    Lake Linden-Hubbell 53, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 33

    Lansing Catholic 65, Fowlerville 32

    Lansing Christian 57, Perry 27

    Lawton 74, Holland Black River 47

    Lincoln-Alcona 70, Fairview 32

    Livonia Stevenson 57, Wayne Memorial 53

    Marcellus Howardsville Christian 51, Burr Oak 42

    Marine City Cardinal Mooney 56, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 46

    Marshall 65, Haslett 49

    Mason 60, Ionia 44

    Mendon 47, Lawrence 43

    Mio-Au Sable 51, Posen 40

    Montague 66, Ravenna 37

    Mount Pleasant 51, Midland 49

    Novi 57, Hartland 39

    Oakland Intl 58, Southfield Manoogian 22

    Olivet 59, Leslie 44

    Onsted 72, Dundee 54

    Painesdale Jeffers 79, Houghton 65

    Plainwell 56, Battle Creek Pennfield 49

    Plymouth Christian 73, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 65

    Pontiac A&T 70, Mount Clemens 23

    Redford Union 45, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 26

    Reed City 60, Newaygo 33

    Richmond 66, Armada 54

    Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 63, Lutheran Westland 19

    Rockford 54, Caledonia 45

    Saginaw Arts and Science 52, Bay City All Saints 50

    Saginaw Heritage 69, Saginaw 46

    Saginaw Valley Lutheran 81, Beaverton 38

    Shepherd 48, Remus Chippewa Hills 32

    South Haven 53, Three Rivers 40

    Southfield Christian 63, Livonia Clarenceville 61

    Southgate Anderson 55, Dearborn Edsel Ford 50

    Spring Lake 51, Fruitport 35

    St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 43, Utica Ford 40

    Stephenson 59, Rapid River 39

    Sterling Heights Stevenson 58, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 51

    Stockbridge 58, Vermontville Maple Valley 45

    Taylor Prep 66, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 31

    Trenton 59, Allen Park 45

    Vicksburg 64, Dowagiac Union 35

    Warren Cousino HS 50, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 46

    Warren De La Salle 45, Lake Orion 43

    Warren Lincoln 54, Warren Fitzgerald 48

    White Cloud 56, Battle Creek Lakeview 43

    Whiteford 58, Summerfield 43

    Whitehall 76, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 33

    Wyoming Lee 86, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 52

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 51, Schoolcraft 46

    Yale 58, Almont 47

    Ypsilanti Lincoln 63, Bedford 59

    Zeeland West 79, Wyoming 41

    Zion Christian 67, Martin 31

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Comstock vs. Colon, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

