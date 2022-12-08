AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 45, Craig County 19

Bishop O’Connell 53, James Madison 46

Briar Woods 55, TJ-Alexandria 20

Brunswick Academy 38, Peninsula Catholic 24

Burlington, N.C. 55, Chatham Hall 9

Chatham 57, GW-Danville 43

Christchurch 53, Trinity Episcopal 33

Christiansburg 52, Radford 20

Dan River 38, Martinsville 37

Floyd County 50, Bassett 26

Franklin County 57, Magna Vista 36

George Marshall 37, Justice High School 34

George Wythe-Richmond 64, Marion 58

George Wythe-Wytheville 64, Marion 58

Hermitage 60, Patrick Henry-Ashland 28

Holton Arms, Md. 47, King Abdullah 6

Indian River 52, Norfolk Christian School 42

James Robinson 52, Westfield 23

Manor High School 101, Hickory 24

Matoaca 60, Meadowbrook 11

Meridian High School 57, Yorktown 25

Nansemond River 64, Tallwood 21

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 44, Council 23

Pocahontas County, W.Va. 55, Covington 47

Pulaski County 53, Princeton, W.Va. 30

South County 51, Washington-Liberty 45

ADVERTISEMENT

Virginia Academy 62, Patriot 44

Western Branch 66, Currituck County, N.C. 25

William Campbell 44, Rustburg 14

William Monroe 73, Goochland 9

Wilson Memorial 42, Monticello 36

Windsor 36, Southampton 25

Woodbridge 57, North Stafford 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.