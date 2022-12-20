AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 43, Nelson County 36

Bishop O’Connell 61, Socastee, S.C. 17

Briar Woods 75, John Champe 11

Buckingham County 56, Prince Edward County 37

Castlewood 37, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 23

Cave Spring 60, Christiansburg 47

Centreville 48, Langley 32

Chatham 38, GW-Danville 34

Clarke County 52, Skyline 47

Clover Hill 54, TJHS 35

Collegiate-Richmond 57, Prince George 32

Cumberland 42, Amelia County 33

Fauquier 51, Warren County 44

Floyd County 66, Patrick County 31

Franklin 50, Sussex Central 17

George Marshall 44, Westfield 42

Highland Springs 64, The Covenant School 37

James Monroe, W.Va. 59, Graham 26

James Robinson 54, Chantilly 37

James Wood 45, Liberty-Bealeton 15

John Battle 58, Holston 34

Millbrook 49, Tuscarora 42

Monacan 60, John Marshall 44

Mountain View 39, King George 36

North Stafford 43, Wakefield 41

Oakton 53, Lake Braddock 35

Osbourn 46, Gar-Field 43

Paul VI Catholic High School 59, Cumberland Valley, Pa. 37

Potomac Falls 56, Dominion 31

St. Gertrude 76, Hanover 68

St. Michael Catholic 23, Quantico 20

Steward School 58, Henrico 54

StoneBridge School 25, Tidewater Academy 22

Strasburg 65, Madison County 52

Stuarts Draft 40, Mountain View 38

Varina 55, Meadowbrook 17

William Fleming 79, Harrisonburg 14

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

