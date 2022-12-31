Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Tech, N.J. 55, Mergenthaler 37
Camp Hill Trinity, Pa. 69, Archbishop Curley 55
Dematha 70, Bergen Catholic, N.J. 53
Howard 43, Mercy 39
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 73, Rock Creek Christian Academy 65
Marshall Co., Ky. 49, South River 48
Oxon Hill 60, Huntingtown 44
Parkdale 74, Lackey 58
Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Pa. 80, John Carroll 74
Seaford, Del. 88, Stephen Decatur 66
United Faith Christian, N.C. 62, Landon 55
Westlake 80, Bladensburg 51
Wise 78, Thomas Stone 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/