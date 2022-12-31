AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Tech, N.J. 55, Mergenthaler 37

Camp Hill Trinity, Pa. 69, Archbishop Curley 55

Dematha 70, Bergen Catholic, N.J. 53

Howard 43, Mercy 39

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 73, Rock Creek Christian Academy 65

Marshall Co., Ky. 49, South River 48

Oxon Hill 60, Huntingtown 44

Parkdale 74, Lackey 58

Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Pa. 80, John Carroll 74

Seaford, Del. 88, Stephen Decatur 66

United Faith Christian, N.C. 62, Landon 55

Westlake 80, Bladensburg 51

Wise 78, Thomas Stone 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.