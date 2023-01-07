AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Allen 67, Allentown Dieruff 43

Annville-Cleona 58, Susquenita 34

Antietam 68, Shenandoah Valley 65

Bangor 70, Northern Lehigh 33

Berks Catholic 62, Abington Heights 52

Bloomsburg 60, Mount Carmel 54

Brookville 44, Punxsutawney 22

Canisius, N.Y. 55, Erie Cathedral Prep 40

Central Mountain 77, Milton 47

Central York 80, Lancaster McCaskey 59

Chambersburg 55, Shippensburg 42

Chester 69, Bartram 43

Chester Charter 54, Jenkintown 41

Conestoga 44, Strath Haven 37

Conrad Weiser 59, Cocalico 50

Cowanesque Valley 34, Oswayo 11

Danville 67, Midd-West 34

Downingtown East 68, Owen J Roberts 60

Downingtown West 71, Octorara 54

Fort Cherry 66, Avella 31

Frankford 62, Germantown Academy 50

Franklin 55, Slippery Rock 50

Girard College 63, Freire Charter 43

Greater Johnstown 79, Tyrone 52

Greencastle Antrim 40, Boiling Springs 36

Hempfield 58, York 47

Hershey 73, Governor Mifflin 42

Holy Ghost Prep 58, York Catholic 51

Holy Redeemer 76, Neumann 75, OT

Jamestown 84, Portersville Christian 42

Kennard-Dale 61, New Oxford 55

Lampeter-Strasburg 66, Red Lion 61, 2OT

Lancaster Catholic 63, Oley Valley 61

Lincoln Leadership 59, Weatherly 20

Lower Dauphin 58, Cedar Crest 56, OT

Malvern Prep 65, Academy of the New Church 63, OT

    • Marple Newtown 55, Haverford 53

    Mercersburg Academy 67, Hun, N.J. 63

    Methacton 57, Council Rock North 49

    Mifflinburg 55, Lourdes Regional 27

    Moniteau 63, Union 54

    North Penn 60, Engineering And Science 50

    Penn Manor 61, Daltown 54

    Penn Wood 68, Central Bucks South 44

    Perkiomen Valley 63, Exeter 53

    Pittsburgh North Catholic 96, Hopewell 41

    Pottstown 62, Souderton 60

    Radnor 56, Garnet Valley 51

    Reynolds 41, Maplewood 26

    Ridgway 67, Venango 22

    Ridley 45, Penncrest 37

    Riverview 75, Winchester Thurston 40

    Selinsgrove 77, Jersey Shore 29

    Seneca Valley 50, Kennedy Catholic 36

    Shamokin 59, Shikellamy 51

    Sharon 57, Laurel 41

    Simeon, Ill. 53, Imhotep Charter 51

    South Williamsport 67, Bucktail 15

    Springfield Montco 56, SLA Beeber 42

    Sullivan County 67, Benton 23

    The Hill School 64, Peddie, N.J. 37

    Tri-Valley 65, Greenwood 51

    Trinity Christian 49, Cheswick Christian 48

    Upper Darby 86, Harriton 62

    Wallenpaupack 61, Pocono Mountain East 53

    Warwick 61, West York 59, OT

    Washington 49, Quaker Valley 46

    Weir, W.Va. 70, Burgettstown 51

    West Allegheny 62, Chartiers-Houston High School 50

    West Chester East 61, Bayard Rustin High School 51

    West Chester Henderson 60, Collegium Charter School 32

    Wilson 57, Palmerton 52

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

