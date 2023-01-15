AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 60, Banks 54

Cascade Christian 65, St. Mary’s 51

Central Linn 61, Reedsport 26

Chiloquin 62, Central Christian 47

Cove 49, Joseph 38

Crane 51, Liberty Charter, Idaho 27

Crosshill Christian 48, Mohawk 34

Douglas 61, Sutherlin 23

East Linn Christian 40, Bandon 34

Elkton 53, Alsea 39

Glide 44, Rogue River 32

Gold Beach 93, Toledo 33

Grant Union 62, Irrigon 36

Illinois Valley 63, Lowell 53

Ione/Arlington 81, Klickwood, Wash. 22

Junction City 66, Baker 48

Lost River 59, Trinity Lutheran 57

Madras 57, Marshfield 46

Monroe 50, Waldport 29

New Hope Christian 54, Prospect 48

Nixyaawii 77, Union 50

North Lake/Paisley 48, Crosspoint Christian 43

North Valley 75, Lakeview 60

Oakland 61, Oakridge 31

Pine Eagle 44, Wallowa 27

Prairie City 66, Four Rivers Community School 46

Riddle 60, Crow 50

South Wasco County 86, Condon 29

Stanfield 63, Heppner 61

Umpqua Valley Christian 49, Eddyville 25

Vale 57, Nyssa 52

Valor Christian 45, N. Clackamas Christian 26

Western Christian High School 69, Amity 53

Willamette Valley Christian 46, Horizon Christian Hood River 35

Wilsonville 62, Lake Oswego 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

