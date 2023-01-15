Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 60, Banks 54
Cascade Christian 65, St. Mary’s 51
Central Linn 61, Reedsport 26
Chiloquin 62, Central Christian 47
Cove 49, Joseph 38
Crane 51, Liberty Charter, Idaho 27
Crosshill Christian 48, Mohawk 34
Douglas 61, Sutherlin 23
East Linn Christian 40, Bandon 34
Elkton 53, Alsea 39
Glide 44, Rogue River 32
Gold Beach 93, Toledo 33
Grant Union 62, Irrigon 36
Illinois Valley 63, Lowell 53
Ione/Arlington 81, Klickwood, Wash. 22
Junction City 66, Baker 48
Lost River 59, Trinity Lutheran 57
Madras 57, Marshfield 46
Monroe 50, Waldport 29
New Hope Christian 54, Prospect 48
Nixyaawii 77, Union 50
North Lake/Paisley 48, Crosspoint Christian 43
North Valley 75, Lakeview 60
Oakland 61, Oakridge 31
Pine Eagle 44, Wallowa 27
Prairie City 66, Four Rivers Community School 46
Riddle 60, Crow 50
South Wasco County 86, Condon 29
Stanfield 63, Heppner 61
Umpqua Valley Christian 49, Eddyville 25
Vale 57, Nyssa 52
Valor Christian 45, N. Clackamas Christian 26
Western Christian High School 69, Amity 53
Willamette Valley Christian 46, Horizon Christian Hood River 35
Wilsonville 62, Lake Oswego 55
