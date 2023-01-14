AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 96, Lame Deer 50

Big Sandy 60, Turner 37

Billings Central 64, Laurel 49

Bridger 67, Roberts 8

Chinook 57, North Star 35

Circle 34, Mon-Dak, N.D. 29

Conrad 55, Heart Butte 38

Custer-Hysham 50, Reed Point-Rapelje 46

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 60, Belt 55

Florence 48, Corvallis 42

Gallatin 65, Billings Skyview 54

Hardin 75, Lewistown (Fergus) 51

Harlowton 45, Shields Valley 41, OT

Helena Capital 48, Kalispell Glacier 24

Joliet 58, Roundup 12

Kalispell Flathead 44, Helena 42

Lockwood 71, Livingston 41

Malta 58, Poplar 31

Manhattan Christian 61, Gardiner 37

Plentywood 49, Fairview 28

Richey-Lambert 43, Brockton 36

Roberts 63, Absarokee 21

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 56, Lustre Christian 14

Savage 42, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 30

Scobey 57, Nashua 14

Seeley-Swan 70, Darby 43

Valley Christian 52, Lincoln 31

West Yellowstone 43, Lone Peak 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.