Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 96, Lame Deer 50
Big Sandy 60, Turner 37
Billings Central 64, Laurel 49
Bridger 67, Roberts 8
Chinook 57, North Star 35
Circle 34, Mon-Dak, N.D. 29
Conrad 55, Heart Butte 38
Custer-Hysham 50, Reed Point-Rapelje 46
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 60, Belt 55
Florence 48, Corvallis 42
Gallatin 65, Billings Skyview 54
Hardin 75, Lewistown (Fergus) 51
Harlowton 45, Shields Valley 41, OT
Helena Capital 48, Kalispell Glacier 24
Joliet 58, Roundup 12
Kalispell Flathead 44, Helena 42
Lockwood 71, Livingston 41
Malta 58, Poplar 31
Manhattan Christian 61, Gardiner 37
Plentywood 49, Fairview 28
Richey-Lambert 43, Brockton 36
Roberts 63, Absarokee 21
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 56, Lustre Christian 14
Savage 42, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 30
Scobey 57, Nashua 14
Seeley-Swan 70, Darby 43
Valley Christian 52, Lincoln 31
West Yellowstone 43, Lone Peak 29
