AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alberton-Superior 64, Clark Fork 4

Anaconda 51, Deer Lodge 17

Belt 67, Winnett-Grass Range 36

Big Timber 58, Joliet 36

Billings Central 72, Livingston 19

Billings Senior 69, Great Falls 28

Billings Skyview 69, Great Falls Russell 28

Billings West 65, Bozeman 34

Bridger 57, Park City 22

Broadus 55, Terry 37

Carter County 52, Wibaux 33

Cascade 51, Simms 49

Centerville 54, Valier 15

Charlo 48, Hot Springs 19

Chinook 56, Harlem 26

Circle 51, Savage 32

Columbus 54, Roundup 16

Custer-Hysham 58, Fromberg 12

Cut Bank 64, Choteau 15

Darby 42, Lincoln 23

Dillon 59, East Helena 34

Drummond 57, Seeley-Swan 46

Ennis 53, Gardiner 32

Eureka 57, Plains 28

Forsyth 73, Lame Deer 43

Havre 58, Miles City 49

Hays-Lodgepole 45, Turner 43

Heart Butte 44, Sunburst 32

Huntley Project 62, Shepherd 45

Kalispell Glacier 48, Butte 36

Laurel 53, Lockwood 48

Lewistown (Fergus) 49, Glendive 25

Manhattan 40, Three Forks 34

ADVERTISEMENT

Manhattan Christian 69, Townsend 29

Melstone 64, Reed Point-Rapelje 22

Mon-Dak, N.D. 47, Richey-Lambert 38

Nashua 44, Frazer 32

North Star 68, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 38

Plenty Coups 51, Absarokee 47

Plentywood 58, Bainville 40

Polson 44, Whitefish 32

Roberts 97, Broadview-Lavina 49

Roy-Winifred 73, Dodson 38

Scobey 42, Glasgow 41

Shields Valley 62, Sheridan 24

St. Regis 59, Two Eagle River 46

Twin Bridges 58, Whitehall 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.