Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 49, Jay Co. 37

Bedford N. Lawrence 47, Vincennes (South Knox— 40

Beech Grove 89, Monrovia 38

Bethany Christian 49, Bremen 43

Bethesda Christian 53, Tipton 38

Blackford 58, S. Adams 35

Bloomington North 40, Seymour 38

Calumet 53, River Forest 44

Calumet Christian 40, S. Bend Trinity 36

Carmel 49, Westfield 38

Carmi White County, Ill. 66, Ev. Day 52

Cass 54, Peru 47, OT

Center Grove 68, Jennings Co. 66

Charlestown 76, Madison 55

Chesterton 74, Merrillville 54

Clarksville 67, New Washington 58

Clay City 61, Bloomington Lighthouse 35

Columbia City 49, Bellmont 45

Columbus Christian 61, Cannelton 56

Connersville 54, New Castle 48, OT

Covington 53, W. Lafayette 52

Cowan 60, Eastbrook 52

Crawford Co. 68, Salem 67, OT

Delphi 48, Caston 35

E. Central 51, Hamilton Ross, Ohio 48

Eastern (Pekin) 65, Austin 58

Edgewood 59, S. Putnam 35

Eminence 65, Medora 56

Evansville Bosse 84, Vincennes 71

Evansville Central 63, Pike Central 46

Evansville Harrison 73, Robinson, Ill. 45

Faith Christian 54, Pioneer 51

Frontier 51, Tri-Township 45

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 46

Ft. Wayne South 86, Marion 81

Gary 21st Century 67, Indpls Attucks 63

Gary West 64, Chicago CICS-Longwood, Ill. 49

Gary West 64, Farragut, Ill. 49

    • Gibson Southern 59, Evansville Mater Dei 52

    Greensburg 51, Shelbyville 42

    Griffith 56, Wheeler 28

    Hammond Noll 59, Andrean 57, OT

    Henryville 69, Trinity Lutheran 43

    Heritage 61, Southern Wells 40

    Heritage Christian 54, Arthur Christian, Ill. 45

    Homestead 49, Wawasee 31

    Illiana Christian 57, Chicago Christian, Ill. 54

    Indian Creek 82, Brown Co. 25

    Indpls Ben Davis 67, Indpls Washington 36

    Indpls Cathedral 77, Floyd Central 63

    Indpls Irvington 37, Indpls Herron 28

    Indpls Scecina 70, Victory College Prep 35

    Indpls Shortridge 57, Greenwood Christian 56, OT

    Indpls Tech 52, Ft. Wayne Wayne 49

    Jasper 60, Evansville North 46

    Knox 60, Winamac 29

    Kokomo 74, Ft. Wayne Northrop 46

    Lafayette Harrison 66, Lake Central 34

    Lake Station 81, Whiting 61

    Lakeland Christian 50, Clinton Christian 15

    Lawrenceburg 63, Fairview, Ala. 59

    Lebanon 65, Benton Central 61

    Linton 72, Evansville Christian 62

    Madison-Grant 65, Northfield 36

    Manchester 54, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 51

    Michigan City 48, Kankakee Valley 47

    Montpelier, Ohio 68, Hamilton 33

    Mooresville 58, Franklin 53

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 74, Whiteland 62

    N. Daviess 47, Washington 31

    N. Harrison 72, Scottsburg 52

    N. Judson 55, LaVille 52

    N. Knox 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 27

    N. Posey 58, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 55

    N. Putnam 56, Fountain Central 54, OT

    N. White 40, S. Newton 22

    New Haven 54, DeKalb 40

    New Palestine 73, Southport 68

    Noblesville 59, Muncie Central 45

    Northwestern 62, Clinton Prairie 33

    Norwell 59, Leo 51

    Oak Hill 75, Eastern (Greentown) 41

    Orleans 58, Eastern (Greene) 23

    Owen Valley 70, Northview 55

    Paoli 90, Tell City 35

    Parke Heritage 60, Cloverdale 33

    Penn 87, Valparaiso 42

    Pojoaque, N.M. 53, Indpls Cathedral 42

    Portage 61, E. Chicago Central 47

    Richmond 45, McCutcheon 38

    Rochester 60, Oregon-Davis 19

    Rossville 54, Sheridan 41

    S. Central (Elizabeth) 60, Mitchell 56

    S. Decatur 51, Edinburgh 38

    Seeger 55, S. Vermillion 53

    Southridge 66, Dubois 57

    Southwestern (Hanover) 75, Hauser 63

    Tecumseh 57, Springs Valley 51

    Tippecanoe Valley 58, Plymouth 49

    Twin Lakes 55, N. Newton 52

    University 51, Covenant Christian 44

    W. Noble 43, Eastside 20

    W. Washington 60, Lanesville 50

    Wapahani 61, Muncie Burris 45

    Warren Central 65, Hamilton Southeastern 39

    Washington Catholic 57, Martinsville Tabernacle 50

    Wes-Del 64, Tri-Central 58

    Western 51, Logansport 33

    Whitko 64, Lakewood Park 53

    Woodlan 72, Bluffton 36

    Hendricks County Tournament=

    Championship=

    Brownsburg 69, Plainfield 55

    Fifth Place=

    Danville 63, Cascade 37

    Third Place=

    Avon 73, Tri-West 68

    Henry County Tournament=

    Championship=

    Blue River 54, Shenandoah 28

    Randolph County Tournament=

    Championship=

    Monroe Central 50, Winchester 44

    Ripley County Tournament=

    Championship=

    Batesville 67, S. Ripley 64

    Third Place=

    Jac-Cen-Del 56, Milan 43

    Rivertown Tournament=

    Championship=

    Lawrenceburg 44, S. Dearborn 36

    Third Place=

    Rising Sun 62, Switzerland Co. 53

    Sugar Creek Tournament=

    Championship=

    Southmont 32, Crawfordsville 30

    Third=

    Western Boone 49, N. Montgomery 31

    Wayne County Tournament=

    Championship=

    Northeastern 56, Hagerstown 35

    White River Valley Tournament=

    Championship=

    Barr-Reeve 62, Shakamak 33

    Third Place=

    Shoals 42, White River Valley 35

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

