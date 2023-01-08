Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 49, Jay Co. 37
Bedford N. Lawrence 47, Vincennes (South Knox— 40
Beech Grove 89, Monrovia 38
Bethany Christian 49, Bremen 43
Bethesda Christian 53, Tipton 38
Blackford 58, S. Adams 35
Bloomington North 40, Seymour 38
Calumet 53, River Forest 44
Calumet Christian 40, S. Bend Trinity 36
Carmel 49, Westfield 38
Carmi White County, Ill. 66, Ev. Day 52
Cass 54, Peru 47, OT
Center Grove 68, Jennings Co. 66
Charlestown 76, Madison 55
Chesterton 74, Merrillville 54
Clarksville 67, New Washington 58
Clay City 61, Bloomington Lighthouse 35
Columbia City 49, Bellmont 45
Columbus Christian 61, Cannelton 56
Connersville 54, New Castle 48, OT
Covington 53, W. Lafayette 52
Cowan 60, Eastbrook 52
Crawford Co. 68, Salem 67, OT
Delphi 48, Caston 35
E. Central 51, Hamilton Ross, Ohio 48
Eastern (Pekin) 65, Austin 58
Edgewood 59, S. Putnam 35
Eminence 65, Medora 56
Evansville Bosse 84, Vincennes 71
Evansville Central 63, Pike Central 46
Evansville Harrison 73, Robinson, Ill. 45
Faith Christian 54, Pioneer 51
Frontier 51, Tri-Township 45
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 46
Ft. Wayne South 86, Marion 81
Gary 21st Century 67, Indpls Attucks 63
Gary West 64, Chicago CICS-Longwood, Ill. 49
Gary West 64, Farragut, Ill. 49
Gibson Southern 59, Evansville Mater Dei 52
Greensburg 51, Shelbyville 42
Griffith 56, Wheeler 28
Hammond Noll 59, Andrean 57, OT
Henryville 69, Trinity Lutheran 43
Heritage 61, Southern Wells 40
Heritage Christian 54, Arthur Christian, Ill. 45
Homestead 49, Wawasee 31
Illiana Christian 57, Chicago Christian, Ill. 54
Indian Creek 82, Brown Co. 25
Indpls Ben Davis 67, Indpls Washington 36
Indpls Cathedral 77, Floyd Central 63
Indpls Irvington 37, Indpls Herron 28
Indpls Scecina 70, Victory College Prep 35
Indpls Shortridge 57, Greenwood Christian 56, OT
Indpls Tech 52, Ft. Wayne Wayne 49
Jasper 60, Evansville North 46
Knox 60, Winamac 29
Kokomo 74, Ft. Wayne Northrop 46
Lafayette Harrison 66, Lake Central 34
Lake Station 81, Whiting 61
Lakeland Christian 50, Clinton Christian 15
Lawrenceburg 63, Fairview, Ala. 59
Lebanon 65, Benton Central 61
Linton 72, Evansville Christian 62
Madison-Grant 65, Northfield 36
Manchester 54, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 51
Michigan City 48, Kankakee Valley 47
Montpelier, Ohio 68, Hamilton 33
Mooresville 58, Franklin 53
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 74, Whiteland 62
N. Daviess 47, Washington 31
N. Harrison 72, Scottsburg 52
N. Judson 55, LaVille 52
N. Knox 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 27
N. Posey 58, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 55
N. Putnam 56, Fountain Central 54, OT
N. White 40, S. Newton 22
New Haven 54, DeKalb 40
New Palestine 73, Southport 68
Noblesville 59, Muncie Central 45
Northwestern 62, Clinton Prairie 33
Norwell 59, Leo 51
Oak Hill 75, Eastern (Greentown) 41
Orleans 58, Eastern (Greene) 23
Owen Valley 70, Northview 55
Paoli 90, Tell City 35
Parke Heritage 60, Cloverdale 33
Penn 87, Valparaiso 42
Pojoaque, N.M. 53, Indpls Cathedral 42
Portage 61, E. Chicago Central 47
Richmond 45, McCutcheon 38
Rochester 60, Oregon-Davis 19
Rossville 54, Sheridan 41
S. Central (Elizabeth) 60, Mitchell 56
S. Decatur 51, Edinburgh 38
Seeger 55, S. Vermillion 53
Southridge 66, Dubois 57
Southwestern (Hanover) 75, Hauser 63
Tecumseh 57, Springs Valley 51
Tippecanoe Valley 58, Plymouth 49
Twin Lakes 55, N. Newton 52
University 51, Covenant Christian 44
W. Noble 43, Eastside 20
W. Washington 60, Lanesville 50
Wapahani 61, Muncie Burris 45
Warren Central 65, Hamilton Southeastern 39
Washington Catholic 57, Martinsville Tabernacle 50
Wes-Del 64, Tri-Central 58
Western 51, Logansport 33
Whitko 64, Lakewood Park 53
Woodlan 72, Bluffton 36
Hendricks County Tournament=
Championship=
Brownsburg 69, Plainfield 55
Fifth Place=
Danville 63, Cascade 37
Third Place=
Avon 73, Tri-West 68
Henry County Tournament=
Championship=
Blue River 54, Shenandoah 28
Randolph County Tournament=
Championship=
Monroe Central 50, Winchester 44
Ripley County Tournament=
Championship=
Batesville 67, S. Ripley 64
Third Place=
Jac-Cen-Del 56, Milan 43
Rivertown Tournament=
Championship=
Lawrenceburg 44, S. Dearborn 36
Third Place=
Rising Sun 62, Switzerland Co. 53
Sugar Creek Tournament=
Championship=
Southmont 32, Crawfordsville 30
Third=
Western Boone 49, N. Montgomery 31
Wayne County Tournament=
Championship=
Northeastern 56, Hagerstown 35
White River Valley Tournament=
Championship=
Barr-Reeve 62, Shakamak 33
Third Place=
Shoals 42, White River Valley 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/