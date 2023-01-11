AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 88, Gresham Community 18

Alma/Pepin 45, Glenwood City 39

Altoona 67, Amery 46

Appleton North 70, Hortonville 66, OT

Aquinas 56, Melrose-Mindoro 31

Athens 81, Chequamegon 64

Auburndale 55, Edgar 22

Augustine Prep 58, Faith Christian 54

Baldwin-Woodville 48, Saint Croix Central 42

Bangor 104, Wonewoc-Center 17

Bay Port 76, Green Bay Preble 62

Beaver Dam 53, Watertown 46

Berlin 50, Adams-Friendship 46

Bloomer 59, Spooner 32

Brillion 89, Shiocton 71

Brookfield Central 79, Germantown 63

Bruce 69, Flambeau 45

Cambridge 80, Monticello 55

Cashton 74, New Lisbon 42

Cedarburg 66, Slinger 47

Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Lourdes Academy 36

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Boyceville 45

Clayton 63, Winter 34

Clintonville 71, Wrightstown 63

Crivitz 49, Coleman 42

D.C. Everest 73, Chippewa Falls 67

Darlington 72, River Valley 35

De Pere 75, Green Bay Southwest 38

Deerfield 73, Johnson Creek 25

Delavan-Darien 67, Whitewater 41

Denmark 60, Oconto Falls 39

Dodgeville 54, Evansville 46

Dominican 83, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 58

Eastbrook Academy 69, Chesterton 52

Eau Claire Memorial 63, Holmen 54

Edgerton 72, Lake Mills 70

Edgewood 66, Monroe 52

Fall River 68, Rio 34

Florence 51, Crandon 41

Fond du Lac 72, Oshkosh West 42

    • Franklin 52, Kenosha Indian Trail 41

    Freedom 63, Marinette 55

    Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 59, Black River Falls 44

    Hartford Union 77, West Bend West 62

    Hillsboro 49, Necedah 37

    Homestead 67, Grafton 61

    Horicon 77, Valley Christian 23

    Iowa-Grant 70, Cassville 38

    Ithaca 80, Wauzeka-Steuben 72

    Kaukauna 71, Neenah 62

    Kenosha Tremper 61, Kenosha Bradford 49

    Kickapoo 51, Weston 40

    Kiel 69, Kewaskum 51

    Kimberly 75, Appleton East 51

    Kohler 102, Sturgeon Bay 78

    La Crosse Central 76, Menomonie 44

    Laconia 75, North Fond du Lac 33

    Ladysmith 81, Barron 54

    Lake Country Lutheran 75, University School of Milwaukee 53

    Lake Holcombe 75, Cornell 57

    Lincoln 62, Gilman 42

    Little Chute 58, Fox Valley Lutheran 55

    Luther 82, Arcadia 70

    Marathon 85, Assumption 54

    Marquette University 84, Menomonee Falls 53

    Marshfield 59, Stevens Point 42

    Martin Luther 58, Shoreland Lutheran 47

    Mauston 54, Tomah 45

    Medford Area 69, Mosinee 65

    Menominee, Mich. 76, Gibraltar 59

    Mercer 50, Lac Courte Oreilles 49

    Merrill 67, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58

    Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 66

    Milwaukee Golda Meir 63, Milwaukee School of Languages 60

    Milwaukee Juneau 78, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 72

    Milwaukee King 81, New Berlin Eisenhower 61

    Milwaukee North 74, Milw. Washington 64

    Monona Grove 74, Milton 71

    Muskego 66, Milwaukee Lutheran 65

    New Berlin West 68, Badger 61

    New London 68, Winneconne 64, OT

    Newman Catholic 81, Stratford 63

    Niagara 48, Suring 46

    Nicolet 107, Port Washington 58

    North Crawford 54, De Soto 46

    Northland Lutheran 67, Bowler 58

    Northland Pines 57, Lakeland 39

    Notre Dame 57, Sheboygan South 43

    Oak Creek 51, Racine Park 43

    Oakfield 61, Hustisford 46

    Oconto 55, Manawa 54

    Omro 67, Lomira 42

    Oneida Nation 67, Gillett 51

    Oostburg 64, Manitowoc Lutheran 56

    Oregon 81, Mount Horeb 76, OT

    Osceola 68, Somerset 57

    Oshkosh North 76, Appleton West 67

    Pardeeville 67, Cambria-Friesland 36

    Peshtigo 75, Green Bay West 46

    Phillips 65, Abbotsford 57

    Pittsville 74, Greenwood 29

    Plymouth 85, Menasha 59

    Port Edwards 62, Marion 44

    Portage 63, Reedsburg Area 44

    Potosi 68, Lancaster 59

    Prairie Farm 55, New Auburn 45

    Prescott 85, Ellsworth 56

    Princeton/Green Lake 79, Montello 63

    Pulaski 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 58

    Racine Case 66, Racine Horlick 59

    Randolph 40, Markesan 37

    Regis 64, Thorp 60

    Rhinelander 60, Antigo 45

    Rice Lake 70, Hayward 40

    River Falls 56, La Crosse Logan 49

    Rockford FIRE, Ill. 68, Oak Hill Christian 58

    Royall 72, Brookwood 30

    Saint Thomas More 68, Catholic Central 40

    Sauk Prairie 71, Baraboo 50

    Seymour 52, Green Bay East 26

    Sheboygan North 79, Ashwaubenon 65

    Shell Lake 72, Luck 57

    Siren 44, Northwood 41

    South Milwaukee 64, Union Grove 49

    Southwestern 60, Belmont 20

    St. Marys Springs 92, Mayville 62

    Stockbridge 56, Tigerton 33

    Stoughton 62, Fort Atkinson 50

    Superior 106, Duluth Marshall, Minn. 66

    The Prairie School 71, Racine Lutheran 59

    Three Lakes 68, Goodman/Pembine 59

    Turtle Lake 52, Grantsburg 47

    Unity 77, Frederic 46

    Valders 63, Kewaunee 62

    Watertown Luther Prep 53, Saint Francis 46

    Waukesha South 73, Hamilton 68

    Waukesha West 64, Waterford 48

    Waunakee 58, DeForest 55

    Waupaca 77, Luxemburg-Casco 70

    Wausau West 58, Wausau East 49

    Wausaukee 48, Lena 40

    Wautoma 86, Ripon 73

    Wauwatosa West 65, Brookfield East 45

    Webster 54, Clear Lake 45

    West Allis Central 80, Waukesha North 73

    West Allis Nathan Hale 67, Wauwatosa East 56

    West Bend East 50, Whitefish Bay 47

    West Salem 100, Viroqua 31

    Whitehall 73, Mondovi 67

    Whitnall 73, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 30

    Williams Bay 61, Palmyra-Eagle 40

    Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72, Campbellsport 54

    Wisconsin Dells 73, Westby 50

    Wisconsin Heights 56, Lodi 45

    Wisconsin Lutheran 65, Arrowhead 59

    Xavier 81, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 38

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Milwaukee Saint Anthony vs. Milwaukee Early View, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

