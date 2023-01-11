Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 88, Gresham Community 18
Alma/Pepin 45, Glenwood City 39
Altoona 67, Amery 46
Appleton North 70, Hortonville 66, OT
Aquinas 56, Melrose-Mindoro 31
Athens 81, Chequamegon 64
Auburndale 55, Edgar 22
Augustine Prep 58, Faith Christian 54
Baldwin-Woodville 48, Saint Croix Central 42
Bangor 104, Wonewoc-Center 17
Bay Port 76, Green Bay Preble 62
Beaver Dam 53, Watertown 46
Berlin 50, Adams-Friendship 46
Bloomer 59, Spooner 32
Brillion 89, Shiocton 71
Brookfield Central 79, Germantown 63
Bruce 69, Flambeau 45
Cambridge 80, Monticello 55
Cashton 74, New Lisbon 42
Cedarburg 66, Slinger 47
Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Lourdes Academy 36
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Boyceville 45
Clayton 63, Winter 34
Clintonville 71, Wrightstown 63
Crivitz 49, Coleman 42
D.C. Everest 73, Chippewa Falls 67
Darlington 72, River Valley 35
De Pere 75, Green Bay Southwest 38
Deerfield 73, Johnson Creek 25
Delavan-Darien 67, Whitewater 41
Denmark 60, Oconto Falls 39
Dodgeville 54, Evansville 46
Dominican 83, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 58
Eastbrook Academy 69, Chesterton 52
Eau Claire Memorial 63, Holmen 54
Edgerton 72, Lake Mills 70
Edgewood 66, Monroe 52
Fall River 68, Rio 34
Florence 51, Crandon 41
Fond du Lac 72, Oshkosh West 42
Franklin 52, Kenosha Indian Trail 41
Freedom 63, Marinette 55
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 59, Black River Falls 44
Hartford Union 77, West Bend West 62
Hillsboro 49, Necedah 37
Homestead 67, Grafton 61
Horicon 77, Valley Christian 23
Iowa-Grant 70, Cassville 38
Ithaca 80, Wauzeka-Steuben 72
Kaukauna 71, Neenah 62
Kenosha Tremper 61, Kenosha Bradford 49
Kickapoo 51, Weston 40
Kiel 69, Kewaskum 51
Kimberly 75, Appleton East 51
Kohler 102, Sturgeon Bay 78
La Crosse Central 76, Menomonie 44
Laconia 75, North Fond du Lac 33
Ladysmith 81, Barron 54
Lake Country Lutheran 75, University School of Milwaukee 53
Lake Holcombe 75, Cornell 57
Lincoln 62, Gilman 42
Little Chute 58, Fox Valley Lutheran 55
Luther 82, Arcadia 70
Marathon 85, Assumption 54
Marquette University 84, Menomonee Falls 53
Marshfield 59, Stevens Point 42
Martin Luther 58, Shoreland Lutheran 47
Mauston 54, Tomah 45
Medford Area 69, Mosinee 65
Menominee, Mich. 76, Gibraltar 59
Mercer 50, Lac Courte Oreilles 49
Merrill 67, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 66
Milwaukee Golda Meir 63, Milwaukee School of Languages 60
Milwaukee Juneau 78, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 72
Milwaukee King 81, New Berlin Eisenhower 61
Milwaukee North 74, Milw. Washington 64
Monona Grove 74, Milton 71
Muskego 66, Milwaukee Lutheran 65
New Berlin West 68, Badger 61
New London 68, Winneconne 64, OT
Newman Catholic 81, Stratford 63
Niagara 48, Suring 46
Nicolet 107, Port Washington 58
North Crawford 54, De Soto 46
Northland Lutheran 67, Bowler 58
Northland Pines 57, Lakeland 39
Notre Dame 57, Sheboygan South 43
Oak Creek 51, Racine Park 43
Oakfield 61, Hustisford 46
Oconto 55, Manawa 54
Omro 67, Lomira 42
Oneida Nation 67, Gillett 51
Oostburg 64, Manitowoc Lutheran 56
Oregon 81, Mount Horeb 76, OT
Osceola 68, Somerset 57
Oshkosh North 76, Appleton West 67
Pardeeville 67, Cambria-Friesland 36
Peshtigo 75, Green Bay West 46
Phillips 65, Abbotsford 57
Pittsville 74, Greenwood 29
Plymouth 85, Menasha 59
Port Edwards 62, Marion 44
Portage 63, Reedsburg Area 44
Potosi 68, Lancaster 59
Prairie Farm 55, New Auburn 45
Prescott 85, Ellsworth 56
Princeton/Green Lake 79, Montello 63
Pulaski 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 58
Racine Case 66, Racine Horlick 59
Randolph 40, Markesan 37
Regis 64, Thorp 60
Rhinelander 60, Antigo 45
Rice Lake 70, Hayward 40
River Falls 56, La Crosse Logan 49
Rockford FIRE, Ill. 68, Oak Hill Christian 58
Royall 72, Brookwood 30
Saint Thomas More 68, Catholic Central 40
Sauk Prairie 71, Baraboo 50
Seymour 52, Green Bay East 26
Sheboygan North 79, Ashwaubenon 65
Shell Lake 72, Luck 57
Siren 44, Northwood 41
South Milwaukee 64, Union Grove 49
Southwestern 60, Belmont 20
St. Marys Springs 92, Mayville 62
Stockbridge 56, Tigerton 33
Stoughton 62, Fort Atkinson 50
Superior 106, Duluth Marshall, Minn. 66
The Prairie School 71, Racine Lutheran 59
Three Lakes 68, Goodman/Pembine 59
Turtle Lake 52, Grantsburg 47
Unity 77, Frederic 46
Valders 63, Kewaunee 62
Watertown Luther Prep 53, Saint Francis 46
Waukesha South 73, Hamilton 68
Waukesha West 64, Waterford 48
Waunakee 58, DeForest 55
Waupaca 77, Luxemburg-Casco 70
Wausau West 58, Wausau East 49
Wausaukee 48, Lena 40
Wautoma 86, Ripon 73
Wauwatosa West 65, Brookfield East 45
Webster 54, Clear Lake 45
West Allis Central 80, Waukesha North 73
West Allis Nathan Hale 67, Wauwatosa East 56
West Bend East 50, Whitefish Bay 47
West Salem 100, Viroqua 31
Whitehall 73, Mondovi 67
Whitnall 73, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 30
Williams Bay 61, Palmyra-Eagle 40
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72, Campbellsport 54
Wisconsin Dells 73, Westby 50
Wisconsin Heights 56, Lodi 45
Wisconsin Lutheran 65, Arrowhead 59
Xavier 81, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milwaukee Saint Anthony vs. Milwaukee Early View, ccd.
___
