Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 63, William Byrd 53

Bishop Ireton 61, Iowa, La. 45

Blue Ridge School 81, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 66

Carmel 54, Perry Co. Central, Ky. 53

Catholic High School of Va Beach 52, Carmel Christian, N.C. 49

Cave Spring 66, Jefferson Forest 39

Chilhowie 55, Union 48

Eastern Mennonite 57, Walsingham Academy 49

Floyd County 50, Broadway 44

Gainesville 73, Jefferson, W.Va. 72

Glenvar 70, Hidden Valley 49

Jenkins, Ky. 73, Twin Valley 32

John Marshall 68, Wheeler, Ga. 55

Lebanon 69, Virginia High 63

Martinsburg, W.Va. 59, Millbrook 58

Martinsville 64, Graham 48

Matoaca 83, Henrico 72

Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 52, Bath County 46

Mount Lebanon, Pa. 88, Nansemond-Suffolk 50

Oak Hill Academy 52, Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 40

Page County 54, Stuarts Draft 49

Petersburg 64, Hanover 61

Shelby Valley, Ky. 70, Marion 53

South Lakes 61, Middle Township, N.J. 58

TJHS 87, Prince George 48

Taylor Allderdice, Pa. 64, Va. Episcopal 59

Westmoreland County 59, Rappahannock 42

Windsor 60, Amelia County 49

Woodstock Central 45, Buffalo Gap 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

