Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 63, William Byrd 53
Bishop Ireton 61, Iowa, La. 45
Blue Ridge School 81, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 66
Carmel 54, Perry Co. Central, Ky. 53
Catholic High School of Va Beach 52, Carmel Christian, N.C. 49
Cave Spring 66, Jefferson Forest 39
Chilhowie 55, Union 48
Eastern Mennonite 57, Walsingham Academy 49
Floyd County 50, Broadway 44
Gainesville 73, Jefferson, W.Va. 72
Glenvar 70, Hidden Valley 49
Jenkins, Ky. 73, Twin Valley 32
John Marshall 68, Wheeler, Ga. 55
Lebanon 69, Virginia High 63
Martinsburg, W.Va. 59, Millbrook 58
Martinsville 64, Graham 48
Matoaca 83, Henrico 72
Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 52, Bath County 46
Mount Lebanon, Pa. 88, Nansemond-Suffolk 50
Oak Hill Academy 52, Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 40
Page County 54, Stuarts Draft 49
Petersburg 64, Hanover 61
Shelby Valley, Ky. 70, Marion 53
South Lakes 61, Middle Township, N.J. 58
TJHS 87, Prince George 48
Taylor Allderdice, Pa. 64, Va. Episcopal 59
Westmoreland County 59, Rappahannock 42
Windsor 60, Amelia County 49
Woodstock Central 45, Buffalo Gap 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/