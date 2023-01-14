AP NEWS
Friday's Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 83, Stephen-Argyle 73

Aquinas, Wis. 74, Caledonia 64

BOLD 88, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 59

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 95, Maple Lake 22

Breck 52, Blake 43

Cambridge-Isanti 67, St. Francis 62

Central Minnesota Christian 83, Yellow Medicine East 61

Concordia Academy 76, Trinity 52

Dawson-Boyd 65, Minneota 19

DeLaSalle 86, Brooklyn Center 58

Detroit Lakes 84, Barnesville 62

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 83, Park Rapids 53

East Ridge 62, Mounds View 50

Eastview 78, Apple Valley 49

Edina 75, Waconia 56

Fertile-Beltrami 72, Win-E-Mac 47

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 61, New Ulm Cathedral 57, OT

Glencoe-Silver Lake 76, Dassel-Cokato 68

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 86, Clearbrook-Gonvick 76

Hayfield 75, Randolph 61

Holy Angels 65, Richfield 63

Hopkins 94, Eden Prairie 84

Jackson County Central 61, Fairmont 56

Kimball 79, Holdingford 59

Lac qui Parle Valley 77, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 59

Lake City 67, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62

Lakeville North 75, Eagan 63

Lakeville South 66, Prior Lake 57

Lanesboro 64, Kingsland 49

Legacy Christian 70, Avail Academy 49

Luverne 74, St. James Area 65

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 62, Rushford-Peterson 40

Maple Grove 71, Esko 46

Maranatha Christian 78, St. Croix Lutheran 38

Marshall 75, St. Peter 56

    • Menahga 74, Sebeka 53

    Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, LILA 37

    Moose Lake/Willow River 73, Carlton 37

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 98, North Woods 62

    Murray County Central 72, Red Rock Central 38

    New Life Academy 67, St. Agnes 56

    New London-Spicer 74, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 39

    New Prague 65, Albert Lea 56

    Northfield 71, Winona 52

    Norwood-Young America 71, Belle Plaine 61

    Owatonna 57, Rochester John Marshall 40

    Pipestone 73, Redwood Valley 48

    Robbinsdale Cooper 77, St. Anthony 37

    Roseville 69, Forest Lake 66

    Royalton 49, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 48

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 73, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 44

    Shakopee 83, Burnsville 58

    Simley 76, Hill-Murray 46

    Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 66, Springfield 64

    South Ridge 63, Cromwell 49

    South St. Paul 75, Hastings 65

    Spring Grove 85, Mabel-Canton 36

    St. Croix Prep 63, Cristo Rey Jesuit 61

    St. Paul Academy 75, Mounds Park Academy 41

    St. Thomas Academy 61, Tartan 49

    Staples-Motley 82, Greenway 41

    Stillwater 84, Park (Cottage Grove) 51

    Thief River Falls 54, Pequot Lakes 48

    Two Rivers 70, North St. Paul 68

    Underwood 88, Hancock 87, OT

    Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 83, Red Lake County 67

    Warroad 81, Bagley 56

    Waseca 69, Blue Earth Area 52

    Watertown-Mayer 55, Rockford 42

    Wayzata 76, St. Michael-Albertville 58

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 63, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 50

    Woodbury 61, Irondale 54

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.