Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 83, Stephen-Argyle 73
Aquinas, Wis. 74, Caledonia 64
BOLD 88, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 59
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 95, Maple Lake 22
Breck 52, Blake 43
Cambridge-Isanti 67, St. Francis 62
Central Minnesota Christian 83, Yellow Medicine East 61
Concordia Academy 76, Trinity 52
Dawson-Boyd 65, Minneota 19
DeLaSalle 86, Brooklyn Center 58
Detroit Lakes 84, Barnesville 62
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 83, Park Rapids 53
East Ridge 62, Mounds View 50
Eastview 78, Apple Valley 49
Edina 75, Waconia 56
Fertile-Beltrami 72, Win-E-Mac 47
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 61, New Ulm Cathedral 57, OT
Glencoe-Silver Lake 76, Dassel-Cokato 68
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 86, Clearbrook-Gonvick 76
Hayfield 75, Randolph 61
Holy Angels 65, Richfield 63
Hopkins 94, Eden Prairie 84
Jackson County Central 61, Fairmont 56
Kimball 79, Holdingford 59
Lac qui Parle Valley 77, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 59
Lake City 67, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62
Lakeville North 75, Eagan 63
Lakeville South 66, Prior Lake 57
Lanesboro 64, Kingsland 49
Legacy Christian 70, Avail Academy 49
Luverne 74, St. James Area 65
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 62, Rushford-Peterson 40
Maple Grove 71, Esko 46
Maranatha Christian 78, St. Croix Lutheran 38
Marshall 75, St. Peter 56
Menahga 74, Sebeka 53
Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, LILA 37
Moose Lake/Willow River 73, Carlton 37
Mountain Iron-Buhl 98, North Woods 62
Murray County Central 72, Red Rock Central 38
New Life Academy 67, St. Agnes 56
New London-Spicer 74, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 39
New Prague 65, Albert Lea 56
Northfield 71, Winona 52
Norwood-Young America 71, Belle Plaine 61
Owatonna 57, Rochester John Marshall 40
Pipestone 73, Redwood Valley 48
Robbinsdale Cooper 77, St. Anthony 37
Roseville 69, Forest Lake 66
Royalton 49, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 48
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 73, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 44
Shakopee 83, Burnsville 58
Simley 76, Hill-Murray 46
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 66, Springfield 64
South Ridge 63, Cromwell 49
South St. Paul 75, Hastings 65
Spring Grove 85, Mabel-Canton 36
St. Croix Prep 63, Cristo Rey Jesuit 61
St. Paul Academy 75, Mounds Park Academy 41
St. Thomas Academy 61, Tartan 49
Staples-Motley 82, Greenway 41
Stillwater 84, Park (Cottage Grove) 51
Thief River Falls 54, Pequot Lakes 48
Two Rivers 70, North St. Paul 68
Underwood 88, Hancock 87, OT
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 83, Red Lake County 67
Warroad 81, Bagley 56
Waseca 69, Blue Earth Area 52
Watertown-Mayer 55, Rockford 42
Wayzata 76, St. Michael-Albertville 58
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 63, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 50
Woodbury 61, Irondale 54
