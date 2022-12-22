Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 56, Payette 27
Folsom, Calif. 56, Lake City 24
Greenleaf 50, Cascade 28
Raft River 66, Rockland 45
Ririe 50, Aberdeen 37
Sierra Canyon, Calif. 73, Coeur d’Alene 47
Nyssa Christmas Tournament=
McCall-Donnelly 67, Council 49
Tarkanian Classic=
Century 40, West, Utah 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Butte County vs. Carey, ppd.
Star Valley, Wyo. vs. Preston, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/