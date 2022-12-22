AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 56, Payette 27

Folsom, Calif. 56, Lake City 24

Greenleaf 50, Cascade 28

Raft River 66, Rockland 45

Ririe 50, Aberdeen 37

Sierra Canyon, Calif. 73, Coeur d’Alene 47

Nyssa Christmas Tournament=

McCall-Donnelly 67, Council 49

Tarkanian Classic=

Century 40, West, Utah 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Butte County vs. Carey, ppd.

Star Valley, Wyo. vs. Preston, ccd.

