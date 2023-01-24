Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 52, Vandercook Lake Jackson 19
Alanson 71, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 59
Birmingham Groves 79, Ferndale University 44
Bridgman 58, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 31
Calumet 71, Chassell 51
Charlton Heston 55, Atlanta 29
Cheboygan 45, Johannesburg-Lewiston 19
Crystal Falls Forest Park 59, Gwinn 33
DeWitt 80, Lansing Everett 61
Farwell 66, Coleman 58
Fremont 71, Mason County Central 60
Fulton-Middleton 61, Merrill 51
Galesburg-Augusta 54, Decatur 42
Gaylord St. Mary 85, Ellsworth 66
Grand Rapids Wellspring 73, GR Sacred Heart 55
Holt 60, East Lansing 55
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 34, Potterville 31
Kingsford 63, Menominee 58
Mackinaw City 81, Boyne Falls 20
Maplewood Baptist 75, Ojibwe Charter 28
Marcellus 62, Delton Kellogg 49
Munising Baptist 56, Nah Tah Wahsh 53
Niles Brandywine 65, Three Oaks River Valley 47
North Muskegon 57, Muskegon Heights 54
Norway 67, Bark River-Harris 39
Novi Christian 71, Livingston Christian 61
Okemos 48, Lansing Waverly 41
Onekama 74, Bear Lake 34
Oxford 47, Imlay City 41
Painesdale Jeffers 72, Hancock 31
Pickford 60, Cedarville 32
Portland 64, Saranac 27
Portland St. Patrick 46, Bath 31
Posen 68, Hale 25
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 57, Andrews Academy 56
Troy 68, Notre Dame Prep 54
Webberville 44, Vestaburg 42, OT
Westwood 68, West Iron County 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/