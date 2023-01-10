AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the Americas 34, Detroit Cesar Chavez 24

Benton Harbor 57, St. Joseph 54

Bessemer 55, Baraga 46

Britton-Deerfield 58, Saline Washtenaw Christian 49

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 47, Rudyard 23

Chesaning 78, Hemlock 41

Delton Kellogg 62, Bloomingdale 45

Ellsworth 79, Alanson 50

Escanaba 80, Bark River-Harris 47

Gaylord 67, St. Ignace 65

Kingsford 65, Crystal Falls Forest Park 50

Lake Odessa Lakewood 60, Perry 34

Lansing Christian 65, Vermontville Maple Valley 20

Mackinaw City 78, Wolverine 34

Mio-Au Sable 58, Fairview 22

Montrose 77, Otisville Lakeville 33

Munising 67, Manistique 33

Negaunee 65, Calumet 36

North Central 57, North Dickinson 33

Norway 57, West Iron County 20

Olivet 56, Stockbridge 30

Painesdale Jeffers 83, Ontonagon 43

Peck 66, Landmark Academy 37

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 69, L’Anse 51

Reese 57, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 47

Sault Ste Marie 67, Alpena 64

Shelby 46, Newaygo 40

Shepherd 42, Midland Bullock Creek 38

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 79, Marine City 57

Tawas 65, Hale 22

Wakefield-Marenisco 60, Chassell 42

Warren Cousino HS 63, Fraser 43

Webberville 59, Burton Bentley 33

West Bloomfield 78, Pontiac 42

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 76, Lincoln-Alcona 44

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 62, Canton Prep 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burton Madison vs. Burton Atherton, ccd.

___

