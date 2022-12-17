Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Big Horn 49, Wind River 48
Big Horn 53, Greybull 49
Big Piney 67, St. Stephens 66
Buffalo 42, Sheridan 32
Cheyenne Central 75, Fort Collins, Colo. 66
Cheyenne East 76, Campbell County 40
Greybull 60, St. Stephens 46
Lander 78, Burns 36
Pine Bluffs 57, Del Norte, Colo. 46
Powell 51, Cody 49
Rock River 57, Midwest 45
Thermopolis 70, Glenrock 63
Wind River 70, Tongue River 62
Wyoming Indian 72, Wright 32
Douglas Classic=
Douglas 59, Lovell 41
Douglas 62, Wheatland 38
Wheatland 47, Burns 30
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Bear Lake, Idaho 56, Green River 44
Casper Kelly Walsh 63, Lyman 42
Grace, Idaho 53, Farson-Eden 39
Jackson Hole 67, Mountain View 32
Manila, Utah 65, Rawlins 50
Pinedale 75, Cheyenne South 51
Riverton 60, Grace, Idaho 41
Star Valley 67, Casper Natrona 43
Thunder Basin 56, Evanston 29
West Side, Idaho 57, Rock Springs 39
Lingle-Ft. Laramie Classic=
Lingle-Fort Laramie 79, Kaycee 41
Southeast 47, Kaycee 24
Southeast 61, Encampment 27
Stateline Shootout=
Newcastle 65, Sundance 46
Wrangler Invite=
Burlington 71, Little Snake River 27
Burlington 75, Kemmerer 46
Cokeville 49, Upton 47
Kemmerer 51, Rocky Mountain 46
Meeteetse 57, Hanna-Elk Mountain 37
Saratoga 68, Dubois 64
Saratoga 72, Riverside 56
Shoshoni 64, Hanna-Elk Mountain 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lusk vs. Crawford, Neb., ppd.
Newcastle vs. Belle Fourche, S.D., ppd.
Sidney, Neb. vs. Torrington, ppd.
Sundance vs. Lead-Deadwood, S.D., ppd.
___
