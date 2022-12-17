AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Big Horn 49, Wind River 48

Big Horn 53, Greybull 49

Big Piney 67, St. Stephens 66

Buffalo 42, Sheridan 32

Cheyenne Central 75, Fort Collins, Colo. 66

Cheyenne East 76, Campbell County 40

Greybull 60, St. Stephens 46

Lander 78, Burns 36

Pine Bluffs 57, Del Norte, Colo. 46

Powell 51, Cody 49

Rock River 57, Midwest 45

Thermopolis 70, Glenrock 63

Wind River 70, Tongue River 62

Wyoming Indian 72, Wright 32

Douglas Classic=

Douglas 59, Lovell 41

Douglas 62, Wheatland 38

Wheatland 47, Burns 30

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Bear Lake, Idaho 56, Green River 44

Casper Kelly Walsh 63, Lyman 42

Grace, Idaho 53, Farson-Eden 39

Jackson Hole 67, Mountain View 32

Manila, Utah 65, Rawlins 50

Pinedale 75, Cheyenne South 51

Riverton 60, Grace, Idaho 41

Star Valley 67, Casper Natrona 43

Thunder Basin 56, Evanston 29

West Side, Idaho 57, Rock Springs 39

Lingle-Ft. Laramie Classic=

Lingle-Fort Laramie 79, Kaycee 41

Southeast 47, Kaycee 24

Southeast 61, Encampment 27

Stateline Shootout=

Newcastle 65, Sundance 46

Wrangler Invite=

Burlington 71, Little Snake River 27

Burlington 75, Kemmerer 46

Cokeville 49, Upton 47

Kemmerer 51, Rocky Mountain 46

Meeteetse 57, Hanna-Elk Mountain 37

Saratoga 68, Dubois 64

Saratoga 72, Riverside 56

Shoshoni 64, Hanna-Elk Mountain 21

    • POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Lusk vs. Crawford, Neb., ppd.

    Newcastle vs. Belle Fourche, S.D., ppd.

    Sidney, Neb. vs. Torrington, ppd.

    Sundance vs. Lead-Deadwood, S.D., ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

