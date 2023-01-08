Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burlington 70, Meeteetse 20
Hulett 49, Midwest 19
Lovell 47, Wyoming Indian 29
Rocky Mountain 51, Powell 50
Southeast 37, Hanna-Elk Mountain 19
Torrington 50, Alliance, Neb. 48
Upton 56, Moorcroft 47
2A East Tournament=
Burns 45, Sundance 27
Lingle-Fort Laramie 49, Sundance 41
Lusk 43, Big Horn 32
Tongue River 48, Lingle-Fort Laramie 39
Wright 33, Lusk 32
Wright 44, Pine Bluffs 29
Fossil County Classic=
Big Piney 39, Farson-Eden 19
Cokeville 31, Big Piney 19
Kemmerer 39, Cokeville 31
James Johnson Winter Classic=
Casper Natrona 62, Riverton 34
Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 37
Cheyenne East 61, Douglas 36
Laramie 52, Evanston 36
Sheridan 62, Green River 22
Wheatland 49, Casper Kelly Walsh 33
Wheatland 53, Cheyenne South 27
Pinedale Winter Classic=
Buffalo 58, Lyman 35
Buffalo 71, Pinedale 48
Mountain View 55, Rawlins 25
Mountain View 61, Thermopolis 35
Pinedale 60, Worland 46
___
