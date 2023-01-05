AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bath Co. 71, Elliott Co. 49

Boyd Co. 75, Floyd Central 63

Bullitt East 66, Lou. Fern Creek 27

Dixie Heights 55, Notre Dame 44

Frederick Douglass 76, Lex. Tates Creek 47

Greenup Co. 67, Powell Co. 46

Knott Co. Central 60, June Buchanan 17

Leslie Co. 69, Buckhorn 33

Lex. Christian 52, Lex. Paul Dunbar 33

Lexington Catholic 58, Lex. Lafayette 38

Lou. Assumption 57, North Oldham 47

Lou. Christian Academy 65, Bardstown 40

Lou. DuPont Manual 75, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 41

Lou. Sacred Heart 77, Meade Co. 59

Ludlow 67, Newport 52

Mason Co. 53, St. Patrick 43

Morgan Co. 71, Lee Co. 47

Nelson Co. 69, Thomas Nelson 25

Oldham County 37, Bullitt Central 32

Pikeville 70, Prestonsburg 10

Shelby Valley 51, Betsy Layne 49

___

