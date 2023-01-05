Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bath Co. 71, Elliott Co. 49
Boyd Co. 75, Floyd Central 63
Bullitt East 66, Lou. Fern Creek 27
Dixie Heights 55, Notre Dame 44
Frederick Douglass 76, Lex. Tates Creek 47
Greenup Co. 67, Powell Co. 46
Knott Co. Central 60, June Buchanan 17
Leslie Co. 69, Buckhorn 33
Lex. Christian 52, Lex. Paul Dunbar 33
Lexington Catholic 58, Lex. Lafayette 38
Lou. Assumption 57, North Oldham 47
Lou. Christian Academy 65, Bardstown 40
Lou. DuPont Manual 75, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 41
Lou. Sacred Heart 77, Meade Co. 59
Ludlow 67, Newport 52
Mason Co. 53, St. Patrick 43
Morgan Co. 71, Lee Co. 47
Nelson Co. 69, Thomas Nelson 25
Oldham County 37, Bullitt Central 32
Pikeville 70, Prestonsburg 10
Shelby Valley 51, Betsy Layne 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/