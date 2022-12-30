AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Douglas 62, Reedsport 25

Heppner 58, Knappa 50, 2OT

Huntington 69, Monument/Dayville 34

Lowell 51, Camas Valley 32

Marist 74, Hillsboro 28

Mohawk 68, Riddle 35

Perrydale 39, Days Creek 37

South Albany 55, Canby 45

Southwest Christian 50, Eddyville 20

St. Paul 65, Dufur 63

Stevenson, Wash. 75, Irrigon 40

Yreka, Calif. 61, Hidden Valley 44

2A Preview=

Vernonia 46, Weston-McEwen 33

Abby’s Tournament=

Nelson 61, North Medford 54

North Eugene 69, La Salle 49

West Salem 58, South Medford 53

Avista Holiday Tournament=

Moscow, Idaho 76, Pendleton 54

Baker Holiday Crossover=

Burns 68, Enterprise 40

Powder Valley 44, Echo 43

Prairie City 61, Pine Eagle 31

Union 76, Wallowa 37

Bandon Dunes Tournament=

East Linn Christian 58, North Douglas 42

Siuslaw 60, Mapleton 14

Barry Adams Invitational Tournament=

Jefferson PDX 71, Glencoe 34

Thurston 69, Parkrose 59

Willamette 59, Putnam 58

Crusader Classic - Black=

Crane 76, Gold Beach 48

Illinois Valley 58, Sutherlin 53

Crusader Classic - Green=

Blanchet Catholic 65, Central Linn 37

Dayton 61, Country Christian 28

Umatilla 58, Gervais 36

Western Christian High School 53, Willamette Valley Christian 45

Fort Vancouver Tournament=

Central Kitsap, Wash. 53, Reynolds 46

Jaguar Holiday Basketball Tournament=

    • Franklin 51, Century 46

    Sandy 77, South Eugene 70

    Les Schwab Invitational=

    Barlow 78, Lake Oswego 73

    Beaverton 65, Lincoln 56

    Grant 50, Redmond, Wash. 38

    Jesuit 80, Roosevelt 75

    Tigard 71, Cleveland 55

    Tualatin 71, Central Catholic 59

    Les Schwab Oregon Holiday Hoopfest=

    Caldera 56, La Center, Wash. 55

    Cascade Christian 64, Forest Grove 47

    Crater 63, Ridgeview 55

    McNary 46, Bend 40

    West Albany 74, Newberg 54

    McMinnville Winter Classic=

    McMinnville 77, Aloha 31

    New Plymouth Tournament=

    Adrian 85, Garden Valley, Idaho 62

    Newport Coast Classic=

    Elmira 51, Corbett 42

    The Dalles 58, Santiam 52

    Oakland Holiday Tournament=

    Glide 57, Umpqua Valley Christian 51

    Riverdale Jingle Jam=

    Portland Christian 55, Colton 45

    Riverdale 50, St. Helens 41

    SCTC Holiday Classic=

    Baker 91, Molalla 34

    Cottage Grove 55, Scappoose 49

    North Salem 44, Sweet Home 32

    Sisters Holiday Shootout=

    Junction City 44, Gladstone 24

    Madras 59, Klamath 42

    Mazama 56, Sisters 47

    Vince Dulcich Tournament=

    Estacada 67, Warrenton 48

    Tillamook 69, Clatskanie 21

    Valley Catholic 58, La Pine 47

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Open Door vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

