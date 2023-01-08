Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamo-Navajo 56, Mescalero Apache 49
Animas 78, Lordsburg 71
Artesia 76, Ruidoso 43
Capitan 45, Navajo Pine 24
Carlsbad 40, Loving 38
Centennial 54, Roswell 37
Cleveland 64, Highland 37
Clovis 45, Amarillo Palo Duro, Texas 43
Cobre 47, Pine Hill 45
Cottonwood Classical 65, Monte del Sol 1
Evangel Christian 37, Rehoboth 33
Farmington 73, Shiprock 18
Fort Sumner/House 36, Texico 24
Gallup 63, West Mesa 51
Goddard 64, Chaparral 31
Grady 42, Dora 32
Hobbs 66, Sandia 57
Hope Christian 49, Rio Rancho 47
Kirtland Central 54, Tohatchi 27
Los Alamos 50, Aztec 9
Mesa Vista 68, Dulce 53
Mora 41, McCurdy 26
Pecos 47, Questa 36
Raton 34, Maxwell 27
Reserve 70, Carrizozo 22
Robertson 56, Sandia Prep 35
Roy Municipal Schools 63, Santa Fe Prep 9
Santa Fe 52, Valley 41
Santa Rosa 60, East Mountain 33
Springer 68, Tse Yi Gai 33
St. Michael’s 42, Albuquerque Academy 30
Taos 51, Capital 48
Tohajilee 52, Menaul 43
Tucumcari 60, Estancia 36
Tularosa 50, Socorro 22
Volcano Vista 48, La Cueva 36
Wagon Mound 45, Tierra Encantada 5
Zuni 59, Native American Community Academy 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/