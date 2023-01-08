AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

January 8, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 56, Mescalero Apache 49

Animas 78, Lordsburg 71

Artesia 76, Ruidoso 43

Capitan 45, Navajo Pine 24

Carlsbad 40, Loving 38

Centennial 54, Roswell 37

Cleveland 64, Highland 37

Clovis 45, Amarillo Palo Duro, Texas 43

Cobre 47, Pine Hill 45

Cottonwood Classical 65, Monte del Sol 1

Evangel Christian 37, Rehoboth 33

Farmington 73, Shiprock 18

Fort Sumner/House 36, Texico 24

Gallup 63, West Mesa 51

Goddard 64, Chaparral 31

Grady 42, Dora 32

Hobbs 66, Sandia 57

Hope Christian 49, Rio Rancho 47

Kirtland Central 54, Tohatchi 27

Los Alamos 50, Aztec 9

Mesa Vista 68, Dulce 53

Mora 41, McCurdy 26

Pecos 47, Questa 36

Raton 34, Maxwell 27

Reserve 70, Carrizozo 22

Robertson 56, Sandia Prep 35

Roy Municipal Schools 63, Santa Fe Prep 9

Santa Fe 52, Valley 41

Santa Rosa 60, East Mountain 33

Springer 68, Tse Yi Gai 33

St. Michael’s 42, Albuquerque Academy 30

Taos 51, Capital 48

Tohajilee 52, Menaul 43

Tucumcari 60, Estancia 36

Tularosa 50, Socorro 22

Volcano Vista 48, La Cueva 36

Wagon Mound 45, Tierra Encantada 5

Zuni 59, Native American Community Academy 36

