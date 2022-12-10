Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 63, Moweaqua Central A&M 40
Bloomington Central Catholic 56, Athens 37
Dunlap 58, Waterloo 32
Goreville 64, Mounds Meridian 38
Graves Co., Ky. 51, North Clay 43
Hamilton County 60, Du Quoin 26
Macomb 52, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 17
Newton 46, Flora 33
Sycamore 48, Morton 43
Watseka (coop) 58, Cullom Tri-Point 34
Waukesha West, Wis. 68, River Forest Trinity 38
West Hancock 54, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 45
Woodlawn 67, Red Hill 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Trico vs. Cobden, ccd.
