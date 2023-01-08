AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellaire, Ohio 74, Brooke 65

Bridgeport 50, Robert C. Byrd 48

Cross Lanes Christian 47, Mercer Christian 46

Dover, Ohio 61, Wheeling Park 38

E. Liverpool, Ohio 72, Oak Glen 33

Elkins 68, Hampshire 39

Fairview, Ky. 87, Grace Christian 66

Huntington 68, Woodrow Wilson 65

James Monroe 71, Webster County 59

John Marshall 52, Preston 37

Logan 65, Tug Valley 58

Morgantown 89, Buckhannon-Upshur 40

North Marion 63, Keyser 57

Oak Hill 42, Wyoming East 36

Poca 40, Graham, Va. 30

Princeton 93, Capital 45

Ritchie County 58, Magnolia 50

Shady Spring 48, Bluefield 34

St. Marys 64, Trinity 60

Tyler Consolidated 95, Parkersburg Catholic 57

Vienna Mathews, Ohio 67, Madonna 42

Weir 70, Burgettstown, Pa. 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

