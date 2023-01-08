Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellaire, Ohio 74, Brooke 65
Bridgeport 50, Robert C. Byrd 48
Cross Lanes Christian 47, Mercer Christian 46
Dover, Ohio 61, Wheeling Park 38
E. Liverpool, Ohio 72, Oak Glen 33
Elkins 68, Hampshire 39
Fairview, Ky. 87, Grace Christian 66
Huntington 68, Woodrow Wilson 65
James Monroe 71, Webster County 59
John Marshall 52, Preston 37
Logan 65, Tug Valley 58
Morgantown 89, Buckhannon-Upshur 40
North Marion 63, Keyser 57
Oak Hill 42, Wyoming East 36
Poca 40, Graham, Va. 30
Princeton 93, Capital 45
Ritchie County 58, Magnolia 50
Shady Spring 48, Bluefield 34
St. Marys 64, Trinity 60
Tyler Consolidated 95, Parkersburg Catholic 57
Vienna Mathews, Ohio 67, Madonna 42
Weir 70, Burgettstown, Pa. 51
