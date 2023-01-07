Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barrington 86, Hoffman Estates 26
Batavia 60, Somerset Silver Palms, Fla. 52
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 56, Proviso East 44
Buffalo Grove 58, Wheeling 46
Burlington Central 56, Cary-Grove 38
Chatham Glenwood 68, Eisenhower 47
Deerfield 73, Marist 60
Downers North 42, St. Charles East 37
Downers South 48, Hinsdale Central 41
Dunlap 59, Morton 38
East Dubuque 57, West Carroll 37
Elmwood 54, Peoria Christian 22
Faith Bible Christian 43, Mississippi Valley Christian 37
Freeport 60, Belvidere North 44
Fremd 50, Palatine 21
Galena 72, Stockton 22
Galesburg Christian High School 49, Morning Star, Iowa 27
Geneva 54, Wheaton North 40
Glenbrook South 47, Glenbrook North 28
Grant 37, Round Lake 25
Grayslake Central 58, North Chicago 19
Grayslake North 42, Lakes Community 30
Hersey 58, Prospect 51
Highland Park 38, Chicago (Lane) 33, OT
Hinckley-Big Rock 42, Morris 39
Hinsdale South 38, Addison Trail 21
Hononegah 45, Rockford Auburn 19
Johnsburg 45, Harvard 11
Kenwood 51, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 48
Lanark Eastland 59, Milledgeville 15
Larkin 36, Prairie Ridge 33
Machesney Park Harlem 52, Rockford Jefferson 31
Maine South 49, Evanston Township 44
Metamora 65, East Peoria 31
New Trier 60, Payton 21
Nokomis 58, Raymond Lincolnwood 19
Norcross, Ga. 39, Lyons 26
Orangeville 48, Lena-Winslow 24
Parkview Christian Academy 45, Heritage Christian, Ind. 33
Pecatonica 26, Dakota 17
Pekin 50, Bartonville (Limestone) 39
Plainfield East 70, Plainfield North 64
Polo 52, Forreston 43
River Ridge/Scales Mound 58, Warren 20
Rochester 55, Springfield Southeast 38
Rockford Boylan 69, Rockford East 12
Rockford Christian 62, Oregon 39
Rockford Guilford 57, Belvidere 29
Rolling Meadows 62, Elk Grove 39
Romeoville 34, Oswego East 30
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 50, Decatur MacArthur 43
Schaumburg 43, Conant 37
Stevenson 57, Yorkville 32
Thornwood 51, Hyde Park 46
Unity Christian 54, Quad Cities 48
Vernon Hills 70, Niles North 36
Washington 58, Canton 38
Willowbrook 53, Leyden 28
Willows 45, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 5
Woodlawn 57, Centralia Christ Our Rock 41
Woodstock Marian 59, Marengo 52
York 50, Glenbard West 31
Yorkville Christian 62, South Beloit 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/