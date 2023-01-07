AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrington 86, Hoffman Estates 26

Batavia 60, Somerset Silver Palms, Fla. 52

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 56, Proviso East 44

Buffalo Grove 58, Wheeling 46

Burlington Central 56, Cary-Grove 38

Chatham Glenwood 68, Eisenhower 47

Deerfield 73, Marist 60

Downers North 42, St. Charles East 37

Downers South 48, Hinsdale Central 41

Dunlap 59, Morton 38

East Dubuque 57, West Carroll 37

Elmwood 54, Peoria Christian 22

Faith Bible Christian 43, Mississippi Valley Christian 37

Freeport 60, Belvidere North 44

Fremd 50, Palatine 21

Galena 72, Stockton 22

Galesburg Christian High School 49, Morning Star, Iowa 27

Geneva 54, Wheaton North 40

Glenbrook South 47, Glenbrook North 28

Grant 37, Round Lake 25

Grayslake Central 58, North Chicago 19

Grayslake North 42, Lakes Community 30

Hersey 58, Prospect 51

Highland Park 38, Chicago (Lane) 33, OT

Hinckley-Big Rock 42, Morris 39

Hinsdale South 38, Addison Trail 21

Hononegah 45, Rockford Auburn 19

Johnsburg 45, Harvard 11

Kenwood 51, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 48

Lanark Eastland 59, Milledgeville 15

Larkin 36, Prairie Ridge 33

Machesney Park Harlem 52, Rockford Jefferson 31

Maine South 49, Evanston Township 44

Metamora 65, East Peoria 31

New Trier 60, Payton 21

Nokomis 58, Raymond Lincolnwood 19

    • Norcross, Ga. 39, Lyons 26

    Orangeville 48, Lena-Winslow 24

    Parkview Christian Academy 45, Heritage Christian, Ind. 33

    Pecatonica 26, Dakota 17

    Pekin 50, Bartonville (Limestone) 39

    Plainfield East 70, Plainfield North 64

    Polo 52, Forreston 43

    River Ridge/Scales Mound 58, Warren 20

    Rochester 55, Springfield Southeast 38

    Rockford Boylan 69, Rockford East 12

    Rockford Christian 62, Oregon 39

    Rockford Guilford 57, Belvidere 29

    Rolling Meadows 62, Elk Grove 39

    Romeoville 34, Oswego East 30

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 50, Decatur MacArthur 43

    Schaumburg 43, Conant 37

    Stevenson 57, Yorkville 32

    Thornwood 51, Hyde Park 46

    Unity Christian 54, Quad Cities 48

    Vernon Hills 70, Niles North 36

    Washington 58, Canton 38

    Willowbrook 53, Leyden 28

    Willows 45, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 5

    Woodlawn 57, Centralia Christ Our Rock 41

    Woodstock Marian 59, Marengo 52

    York 50, Glenbard West 31

    Yorkville Christian 62, South Beloit 36

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

