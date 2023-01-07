Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alvirne 53, Merrimack 33
Bedford 73, Nashua North 15
Bishop Guertin 75, Pinkerton 30
Epping 55, Nute 14
Exeter 45, Manchester Central 35
Farmington 41, Mount Royal 19
Goffstown 55, Manchester Memorial 43
Gorham 30, Moultonborough 29
Groveton 61, Lisbon 24
Hanover 46, Coe-Brown 24
Kennett 50, Hollis/Brookline 45
Laconia 36, Souhegan 27
Littleton 47, Lin-Wood 35
Londonderry 37, Keene 28
Mid Vermont Christian School, Vt. 42, Rivendell 12
Milford 58, Lebanon 34
Pelham 64, Pembroke Academy 41
Portsmouth 64, Salem 47
Profile 35, Woodsville 22
Sanborn Regional 42, Manchester West 37
Somersworth 39, Berlin 34
Spaulding 55, Concord 46
Stevens 49, Mascoma Valley 32
Timberlane 50, John Stark 47
Windham 42, Winnacunnet 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
ConVal vs. Plymouth Regional, ppd.
Kingswood vs. Bow, ppd.
___
