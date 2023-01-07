AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alvirne 53, Merrimack 33

Bedford 73, Nashua North 15

Bishop Guertin 75, Pinkerton 30

Epping 55, Nute 14

Exeter 45, Manchester Central 35

Farmington 41, Mount Royal 19

Goffstown 55, Manchester Memorial 43

Gorham 30, Moultonborough 29

Groveton 61, Lisbon 24

Hanover 46, Coe-Brown 24

Kennett 50, Hollis/Brookline 45

Laconia 36, Souhegan 27

Littleton 47, Lin-Wood 35

Londonderry 37, Keene 28

Mid Vermont Christian School, Vt. 42, Rivendell 12

Milford 58, Lebanon 34

Pelham 64, Pembroke Academy 41

Portsmouth 64, Salem 47

Profile 35, Woodsville 22

Sanborn Regional 42, Manchester West 37

Somersworth 39, Berlin 34

Spaulding 55, Concord 46

Stevens 49, Mascoma Valley 32

Timberlane 50, John Stark 47

Windham 42, Winnacunnet 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

ConVal vs. Plymouth Regional, ppd.

Kingswood vs. Bow, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

