Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bassett 37, Martinsville 36
Bayside 62, Atlee 37
Briar Woods 57, Pulaski County 47
Caroline 52, Churchland 15
Colgan 56, West Potomac 50
Colonial Forge 39, Brentsville 37
East Rockingham 50, Madison County 26
Eastern Mennonite 53, Ridgeview Christian 42
Eastern View 67, Riverbend 61
Flint Hill 36, TJ-Alexandria 30
Grassfield 44, Oscar Smith 40
Greater Latrobe, Pa. 72, McLean 60
Hampton 49, Edison 39
Hayfield 35, Battlefield 24
Honaker 42, Twin Springs 16
James Madison 57, Anacostia, D.C. 15
James Robinson 42, Patriot 26
John Carroll Catholic, Ala. 46, C.D. Hylton 16
Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 61, Thomas Dale 55
Mathews 38, Monticello 35
Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 45, Bath County 10
Millbrook 40, Turner Ashby 34
Mills Godwin 39, Albemarle 27
Mt Zion, Md. 56, Virginia Academy 45
Norcom 46, Midlothian 44
Orange County 67, GW-Danville 44
Pallotti, Md. 69, Norview 59
Paul VI Catholic High School 52, Archbishop Wood, Pa. 31
Sherando 63, Broadway 34
Shining Stars Sportsy 83, SHABACH! Christian, Md. 67
Skyline 56, Buffalo Gap 53
Snow Hill, Md. 51, Nandua 40
Spotswood 59, Tuscarora 42
St. Gertrude 52, Steward School 46
Strasburg 32, Stuarts Draft 20
Strasburg 41, Woodstock Central 36
Surry Central, N.C. 46, Galax 42
Washington, Md. 54, Arcadia 36
Jingle Ball Tournament=
Langley 51, Urbana, Md. 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/