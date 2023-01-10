Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta-Aurelia 70, Woodbury Central, Moville 43
Audubon 69, Missouri Valley 39
Burlington 54, Ottumwa 39
Burlington Notre Dame 58, Washington 49
Central City 95, Central Elkader 46
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, West Lyon, Inwood 60
Charles City 64, Mason City 51
Cherokee, Washington 71, West Monona 64
Clarksville 60, Riceville 58
Creston 72, Red Oak 65
Decorah 64, MFL-Mar-Mac 50
East Mills 65, Heartland Christian 18
Emmetsburg 47, West Bend-Mallard 43
Essex 58, Diagonal 41
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 66, Akron-Westfield 59
George-Little Rock 49, Sioux Center 46
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 44
Grundy Center 69, Union Community, LaPorte City 52
Harris-Lake Park 71, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67, Sheldon 57
Iowa Falls-Alden 75, South Hardin 62
Kingsley-Pierson 67, Hinton 48
Manson Northwest Webster 88, Paton-Churdan 27
Marshalltown 49, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 39
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 52, Williamsburg 45
Mount Pleasant 56, Albia 32
New Hampton 62, Kee, Lansing 58, OT
North Tama, Traer 42, AGWSR, Ackley 41
Northwood-Kensett 55, Rockford 41
Pekin 63, Highland, Riverside 17
Pella 75, PCM, Monroe 33
Pella Christian 73, Knoxville 58
Rock Valley 52, Boyden-Hull 40
Roland-Story, Story City 86, Southeast Valley 38
Ruthven-Ayrshire 70, East Sac County 56
Shenandoah 46, Griswold 45
Spirit Lake 66, Okoboji, Milford 36
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 54, Eagle Grove 52
Tipton 59, Calamus-Wheatland 46
WACO, Wayland 68, New London 64
Waverly-Shell Rock 88, Waukon 41
Winterset 61, Des Moines Christian 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/