Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta-Aurelia 70, Woodbury Central, Moville 43

Audubon 69, Missouri Valley 39

Burlington 54, Ottumwa 39

Burlington Notre Dame 58, Washington 49

Central City 95, Central Elkader 46

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, West Lyon, Inwood 60

Charles City 64, Mason City 51

Cherokee, Washington 71, West Monona 64

Clarksville 60, Riceville 58

Creston 72, Red Oak 65

Decorah 64, MFL-Mar-Mac 50

East Mills 65, Heartland Christian 18

Emmetsburg 47, West Bend-Mallard 43

Essex 58, Diagonal 41

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 66, Akron-Westfield 59

George-Little Rock 49, Sioux Center 46

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 44

Grundy Center 69, Union Community, LaPorte City 52

Harris-Lake Park 71, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67, Sheldon 57

Iowa Falls-Alden 75, South Hardin 62

Kingsley-Pierson 67, Hinton 48

Manson Northwest Webster 88, Paton-Churdan 27

Marshalltown 49, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 39

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 52, Williamsburg 45

Mount Pleasant 56, Albia 32

New Hampton 62, Kee, Lansing 58, OT

North Tama, Traer 42, AGWSR, Ackley 41

Northwood-Kensett 55, Rockford 41

Pekin 63, Highland, Riverside 17

Pella 75, PCM, Monroe 33

Pella Christian 73, Knoxville 58

Rock Valley 52, Boyden-Hull 40

Roland-Story, Story City 86, Southeast Valley 38

    • Ruthven-Ayrshire 70, East Sac County 56

    Shenandoah 46, Griswold 45

    Spirit Lake 66, Okoboji, Milford 36

    St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 54, Eagle Grove 52

    Tipton 59, Calamus-Wheatland 46

    WACO, Wayland 68, New London 64

    Waverly-Shell Rock 88, Waukon 41

    Winterset 61, Des Moines Christian 51

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

