AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 66, Trinity Lutheran 64

Alsea 51, Wallowa 14

Amity 44, Catlin Gabel 41

Ashland 65, Incline, Nev. 49

Barlow 86, Tualatin 85, OT

Burns 58, Powder Valley 49

Camas Valley 56, Riddle 44

Camas, Wash. 78, Mountainside 75

Cove 51, Central Christian 14

Crane 65, St. Paul 30

Crosshill Christian 64, Bonanza 55

Dayton 56, De La Salle 52

Forest Grove 66, Lakeridge 63

Horizon Christian Hood River 55, Condon 45

Joseph 51, Jordan Valley 35

Lowell 61, Sheridan 37

Marist 52, Gladstone 43

Marshfield 40, Creswell 39

McLoughlin 36, Irrigon 25

McMinnville 68, Albany, Calif. 57

Monument/Dayville 57, Griswold 24

New Plymouth, Idaho 61, Vale 54, OT

Newport 56, Klamath 44

North Marion 70, Hidden Valley 52

North Salem 54, Aloha 41

Oakland, Calif. 62, Parkrose 40

Oregon Episcopal 66, Knappa 27

Pendleton 59, Faith Bible 50

Philomath 71, Henley 41

Phoenix 53, Sweet Home 43

Pine Eagle 47, Enterprise 42

Pleasant Hill 64, Santiam Christian 56

ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Academy 59, Bandon 45

Sisters 52, Monroe 47

South Wasco County 86, Elkton 79, 2OT

Springfield 55, Silverton 43

Stanfield 71, Umatilla 27

Vernonia 53, Ione/Arlington 40

Western Christian High School 64, Rainier 33

Westside Christian 63, Banks 53

Willamette 40, Crater 37

Grant County Tournament=

Sports

  • USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround

  • France advances to semifinals at World Cup, tops England 2-1

  • Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals, tops Portugal, Ronaldo

  • AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 19

    • Renton, Wash. 61, Grant 50

    Shamrock Slam=

    Lake Oswego 65, Sheldon 48

    South Medford 54, North Eugene 43

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Galena, Nev. vs. Grants Pass, ccd.

    Imbler vs. Prairie City, ccd.

    Ione/Arlington vs. Eddyville, ccd.

    Union vs. Four Rivers Community School, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.