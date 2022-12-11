Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 66, Trinity Lutheran 64
Alsea 51, Wallowa 14
Amity 44, Catlin Gabel 41
Ashland 65, Incline, Nev. 49
Barlow 86, Tualatin 85, OT
Burns 58, Powder Valley 49
Camas Valley 56, Riddle 44
Camas, Wash. 78, Mountainside 75
Cove 51, Central Christian 14
Crane 65, St. Paul 30
Crosshill Christian 64, Bonanza 55
Dayton 56, De La Salle 52
Forest Grove 66, Lakeridge 63
Horizon Christian Hood River 55, Condon 45
Joseph 51, Jordan Valley 35
Lowell 61, Sheridan 37
Marist 52, Gladstone 43
Marshfield 40, Creswell 39
McLoughlin 36, Irrigon 25
McMinnville 68, Albany, Calif. 57
Monument/Dayville 57, Griswold 24
New Plymouth, Idaho 61, Vale 54, OT
Newport 56, Klamath 44
North Marion 70, Hidden Valley 52
North Salem 54, Aloha 41
Oakland, Calif. 62, Parkrose 40
Oregon Episcopal 66, Knappa 27
Pendleton 59, Faith Bible 50
Philomath 71, Henley 41
Phoenix 53, Sweet Home 43
Pine Eagle 47, Enterprise 42
Pleasant Hill 64, Santiam Christian 56
Salem Academy 59, Bandon 45
Sisters 52, Monroe 47
South Wasco County 86, Elkton 79, 2OT
Springfield 55, Silverton 43
Stanfield 71, Umatilla 27
Vernonia 53, Ione/Arlington 40
Western Christian High School 64, Rainier 33
Westside Christian 63, Banks 53
Willamette 40, Crater 37
Grant County Tournament=
Renton, Wash. 61, Grant 50
Shamrock Slam=
Lake Oswego 65, Sheldon 48
South Medford 54, North Eugene 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Galena, Nev. vs. Grants Pass, ccd.
Imbler vs. Prairie City, ccd.
Ione/Arlington vs. Eddyville, ccd.
Union vs. Four Rivers Community School, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/