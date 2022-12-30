AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 60, Parkview 24

Appleton North 47, Pulaski 34

Aquinas 65, Lake Mills 56

Arrowhead 63, Homestead 59

Athens 71, Greenwood 31

Augusta 45, Elmwood/Plum City 38

Bangor 64, Cochrane-Fountain City 59

Bearden, Tenn. 59, Beaver Dam 39

Blair-Taylor 50, Cashton 39

Boscobel 74, Wauzeka-Steuben 48

Brown Deer 87, Milwaukee Washington/Career and Tech. Ed. 38

Butternut 53, Winter 40

Cornell 55, Gilmanton 21

Cuba City 60, Brodhead 46

DeForest 72, Oregon 68

Drummond 55, Frederic 15

Edgerton 84, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 15

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 65, Jackson Christian, Mich. 22

Elkhorn Area 59, Fort Atkinson 48

Fond du Lac 54, Stevens Point 41

Franklin 63, Catholic Memorial 52

Grafton 58, Sheboygan Area Luth. 55

Gresham Community 69, Saint Thomas Aquinas 14

Hurley 51, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 48

Kaukauna 86, Germantown 77

Kimberly 67, Brookfield Central 60

La Crosse Logan 43, Adams-Friendship 28

Laconia 65, Bonduel 37

Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 55, Luther 53

Lincoln 57, Thorp 26

Lodi 54, Marathon 51

Lodi 58, Wautoma 47

Manawa 64, Milwaukee Golda Meir 43

McDonell Central 79, Luck 13

Medford Area 53, Cumberland 27

Merrill 62, Alma/Pepin 27

Milwaukee DSHA 77, Madison Memorial 55

Montello 53, Marion 11

    • Neillsville 52, Auburndale 46

    New London 62, Clintonville 36

    New Richmond 57, Bloomington Kennedy, Minn. 36

    Newman Catholic 47, Wausau East 45

    North Fond du Lac 76, Kohler 53

    Onalaska 46, Chippewa Falls 38

    Osceola 60, Grantsburg 48

    Pardeeville 58, Hustisford 32

    Pewaukee 34, Oak Creek 21

    Pius XI Catholic 48, Watertown 35

    Platteville 59, Stoughton 46

    Plymouth 47, Omro 35

    Prescott 55, Hastings, Minn. 50

    Randolph 43, Kewaskum 29

    Reedsburg Area 61, Sparta 33

    Rosholt 52, Loyal 48

    Sauk Prairie 60, La Crosse Central 41

    Seneca 58, De Soto 25

    Somerset 49, Ripon 44

    St. Mary Catholic 73, Coleman 35

    Stanley-Boyd 55, Flambeau 40

    Stratford 51, Shullsburg 40

    Sun Prairie West 85, McFarland 78, OT

    Superior 56, Marshfield 50

    Tomah 58, Black River Falls 39

    Valders 60, Howards Grove 53

    Washburn 41, Chequamegon 31

    Waupun 53, Lakeland 49

    Wausau West 59, Hudson 57

    Wauwatosa West 68, Mosinee 41

    Whitehall 62, Spring Valley 42

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

