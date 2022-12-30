Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 60, Parkview 24
Appleton North 47, Pulaski 34
Aquinas 65, Lake Mills 56
Arrowhead 63, Homestead 59
Athens 71, Greenwood 31
Augusta 45, Elmwood/Plum City 38
Bangor 64, Cochrane-Fountain City 59
Bearden, Tenn. 59, Beaver Dam 39
Blair-Taylor 50, Cashton 39
Boscobel 74, Wauzeka-Steuben 48
Brown Deer 87, Milwaukee Washington/Career and Tech. Ed. 38
Butternut 53, Winter 40
Cornell 55, Gilmanton 21
Cuba City 60, Brodhead 46
DeForest 72, Oregon 68
Drummond 55, Frederic 15
Edgerton 84, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 15
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 65, Jackson Christian, Mich. 22
Elkhorn Area 59, Fort Atkinson 48
Fond du Lac 54, Stevens Point 41
Franklin 63, Catholic Memorial 52
Grafton 58, Sheboygan Area Luth. 55
Gresham Community 69, Saint Thomas Aquinas 14
Hurley 51, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 48
Kaukauna 86, Germantown 77
Kimberly 67, Brookfield Central 60
La Crosse Logan 43, Adams-Friendship 28
Laconia 65, Bonduel 37
Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 55, Luther 53
Lincoln 57, Thorp 26
Lodi 54, Marathon 51
Lodi 58, Wautoma 47
Manawa 64, Milwaukee Golda Meir 43
McDonell Central 79, Luck 13
Medford Area 53, Cumberland 27
Merrill 62, Alma/Pepin 27
Milwaukee DSHA 77, Madison Memorial 55
Montello 53, Marion 11
Neillsville 52, Auburndale 46
New London 62, Clintonville 36
New Richmond 57, Bloomington Kennedy, Minn. 36
Newman Catholic 47, Wausau East 45
North Fond du Lac 76, Kohler 53
Onalaska 46, Chippewa Falls 38
Osceola 60, Grantsburg 48
Pardeeville 58, Hustisford 32
Pewaukee 34, Oak Creek 21
Pius XI Catholic 48, Watertown 35
Platteville 59, Stoughton 46
Plymouth 47, Omro 35
Prescott 55, Hastings, Minn. 50
Randolph 43, Kewaskum 29
Reedsburg Area 61, Sparta 33
Rosholt 52, Loyal 48
Sauk Prairie 60, La Crosse Central 41
Seneca 58, De Soto 25
Somerset 49, Ripon 44
St. Mary Catholic 73, Coleman 35
Stanley-Boyd 55, Flambeau 40
Stratford 51, Shullsburg 40
Sun Prairie West 85, McFarland 78, OT
Superior 56, Marshfield 50
Tomah 58, Black River Falls 39
Valders 60, Howards Grove 53
Washburn 41, Chequamegon 31
Waupun 53, Lakeland 49
Wausau West 59, Hudson 57
Wauwatosa West 68, Mosinee 41
Whitehall 62, Spring Valley 42
