Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blacksburg 53, Glenvar 44

Carroll County 73, Roanoke Catholic 19

Chancellor 52, Fluvanna 44

Cosby 29, Lloyd Bird 28

Culpeper 54, Fauquier 34

Cumberland 42, Altavista 34

Dinwiddie 56, Colonial Heights 40

Fort Defiance 85, Monticello 43

Foxcroft 26, Eastern Mennonite 23

Fredericksburg Christian 45, Christ Chapel Academy 30

Grafton 68, Warhill 36

Grayson County 58, Holston 53

Hopewell 64, Petersburg 35

Isle of Wight Academy 33, Denbigh Baptist 12

Jamestown 53, York 41

Jefferson Forest 65, Amherst County 44

Lafayette 59, Bruton 28

Lebanon 57, Castlewood 11

Letcher County Central, Ky. 54, Twin Springs 32

Liberty Christian 68, Brookville 14

Liberty-Bedford 60, E.C. Glass 36

Maggie L. Walker GS 41, Armstrong 34

Manchester 81, Clover Hill 8

Manor High School 62, Lakeland 38

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 48, Carlisle 42

Mills Godwin 50, Atlee 20

Monacan 62, Midlothian 25

Mountain View 37, Staunton 35

New Kent 64, York 59

Osbourn 41, John Champe 30

Powhatan 55, Huguenot 15

Prince George 72, Meadowbrook 35

Princeton, W.Va. 63, Tazewell 45

Rappahannock County 44, Kettle Run 34

Richlands 61, Mountain Mission 42

Riverside 61, North Stafford 31

Sherando 59, James Wood 40

Spotswood 50, East Rockingham 19

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 48, Episcopal 7

    • StoneBridge School 58, Suffolk Christian Academy 47

    Tabb 60, Smithfield 52

    Tennessee, Tenn. 63, Rye Cove 31

    Thomas Dale 59, Matoaca 32

    Turner Ashby 38, Luray 36

    Veritas Classic Christian School 44, Richmond Christian 28

    Western Albemarle 43, Stuarts Draft 20

    William Fleming 50, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 48

    Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 51, Paul VI Catholic High School 50

    ___

