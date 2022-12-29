AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 75, Mille Lacs Co-op 28

Albert Lea 82, St. Charles 70

Andover 78, Minneapolis Southwest 58

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 70, Mankato East 63

Braham 66, Ogilvie 54

Breck 80, Crosby-Ironton 39

Burnsville 103, Two Rivers 82

Cannon Falls 76, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 60

Chisholm 41, South Ridge 40

Cromwell 75, Mesabi East 42

Dawson-Boyd 68, Rushford-Peterson 35

Deer River 92, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 56

Detroit Lakes 85, Zimmerman 70

Dover-Eyota 50, Winona Cotter 48

Duluth Denfeld 68, Grand Rapids 56

Eastview 45, East Ridge 43

Eden Prairie 90, Chaska 79

Edina 61, Shakopee 55

Fergus Falls 71, Proctor 38

Hancock 102, Kaleidoscope Charter 71

Hayfield 74, Triton 59

Hinckley-Finlayson 68, Duluth Marshall 65

Hopkins 83, Cambridge-Isanti 54

Hudson, Wis. 76, Chisago Lakes 48

Irondale 82, Hastings 45

Kasson-Mantorville 60, Faribault 53

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 91, St. James Area 71

La Crescent 69, Pine Island 56

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, New Ulm 61

Lake Park-Audubon 67, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 53

Lakeville South 79, Minnehaha Academy 65

Legacy Christian 73, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 68

Lewiston-Altura 60, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 56

Litchfield 69, Spectrum 61

Mankato West 83, Jordan 62

Melrose 58, Concordia Academy 51

    Minneapolis Washburn 64, Forest Lake 54

    Minnehaha Academy 60, Simley 25

    Minnesota Valley Lutheran 66, Fairmont 53

    Minnewaska 67, Hope Academy 45

    Moorhead 80, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 76

    Mora 80, Warroad 33

    Mount Horeb, Wis. 74, Winona 59

    Osseo 66, Richfield 46

    Owatonna 96, Hibbing 40

    Park Christian 85, Nashwauk-Keewatin 53

    Paynesville 79, Border West 71

    Pelican Rapids 74, New York Mills 49

    Pequot Lakes 81, Rock Ridge 51

    Perham 67, Sauk Centre 40

    Pierz 79, Greenway 36

    Pine City 59, Cloquet 50

    Prescott, Wis. 95, St. Louis Park 82

    Randolph 69, Lanesboro 59

    Rosemount 79, Woodbury 69

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 67, Martin County West 58

    SMB-Wolfpack 75, Washington Tech 51

    Sacred Heart 68, Climax/Fisher 38

    Spring Grove 83, Higher 39

    St. Clair 71, New Richland-H-E-G 57

    St. Cloud Cathedral 78, Moose Lake/Willow River 57

    St. Paul Harding 71, St. Agnes 69

    Staples-Motley 85, Lake of the Woods 40

    Stephen-Argyle 61, Clearbrook-Gonvick 58

    Superior, Wis. 60, Hiawatha Collegiate 57

    Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 77, Bertha-Hewitt 45

    Wayzata 80, Cretin-Derham Hall 52

    West Central 67, Battle Lake 66

    Win-E-Mac 90, Hill City 43

    Windom 91, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 78

    Worthington 52, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 51

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

