Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 75, Mille Lacs Co-op 28
Albert Lea 82, St. Charles 70
Andover 78, Minneapolis Southwest 58
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 70, Mankato East 63
Braham 66, Ogilvie 54
Breck 80, Crosby-Ironton 39
Burnsville 103, Two Rivers 82
Cannon Falls 76, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 60
Chisholm 41, South Ridge 40
Cromwell 75, Mesabi East 42
Dawson-Boyd 68, Rushford-Peterson 35
Deer River 92, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 56
Detroit Lakes 85, Zimmerman 70
Dover-Eyota 50, Winona Cotter 48
Duluth Denfeld 68, Grand Rapids 56
Eastview 45, East Ridge 43
Eden Prairie 90, Chaska 79
Edina 61, Shakopee 55
Fergus Falls 71, Proctor 38
Hancock 102, Kaleidoscope Charter 71
Hayfield 74, Triton 59
Hinckley-Finlayson 68, Duluth Marshall 65
Hopkins 83, Cambridge-Isanti 54
Hudson, Wis. 76, Chisago Lakes 48
Irondale 82, Hastings 45
Kasson-Mantorville 60, Faribault 53
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 91, St. James Area 71
La Crescent 69, Pine Island 56
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, New Ulm 61
Lake Park-Audubon 67, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 53
Lakeville South 79, Minnehaha Academy 65
Legacy Christian 73, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 68
Lewiston-Altura 60, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 56
Litchfield 69, Spectrum 61
Mankato West 83, Jordan 62
Melrose 58, Concordia Academy 51
Minneapolis Washburn 64, Forest Lake 54
Minnehaha Academy 60, Simley 25
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 66, Fairmont 53
Minnewaska 67, Hope Academy 45
Moorhead 80, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 76
Mora 80, Warroad 33
Mount Horeb, Wis. 74, Winona 59
Osseo 66, Richfield 46
Owatonna 96, Hibbing 40
Park Christian 85, Nashwauk-Keewatin 53
Paynesville 79, Border West 71
Pelican Rapids 74, New York Mills 49
Pequot Lakes 81, Rock Ridge 51
Perham 67, Sauk Centre 40
Pierz 79, Greenway 36
Pine City 59, Cloquet 50
Prescott, Wis. 95, St. Louis Park 82
Randolph 69, Lanesboro 59
Rosemount 79, Woodbury 69
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 67, Martin County West 58
SMB-Wolfpack 75, Washington Tech 51
Sacred Heart 68, Climax/Fisher 38
Spring Grove 83, Higher 39
St. Clair 71, New Richland-H-E-G 57
St. Cloud Cathedral 78, Moose Lake/Willow River 57
St. Paul Harding 71, St. Agnes 69
Staples-Motley 85, Lake of the Woods 40
Stephen-Argyle 61, Clearbrook-Gonvick 58
Superior, Wis. 60, Hiawatha Collegiate 57
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 77, Bertha-Hewitt 45
Wayzata 80, Cretin-Derham Hall 52
West Central 67, Battle Lake 66
Win-E-Mac 90, Hill City 43
Windom 91, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 78
Worthington 52, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/