    Tuesday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Anaconda 45, Florence 42

    Baker 71, Carter County 30

    Billings West 75, Great Falls 37

    Dillon 54, Frenchtown 51

    Dodson 34, Nashua 25

    Hot Springs 47, Two Eagle River 40

    Huntley Project 76, Colstrip 51

    Jefferson (Boulder) 59, Choteau 17

    Miles City 55, Sidney 38

    Missoula Hellgate 60, Butte 32

    Missoula Loyola 71, Plains 26

    Missoula Sentinel 50, Missoula Big Sky 44

    Plentywood 57, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 26

    Stevensville 48, Corvallis 29

    Thompson Falls 51, St. Ignatius 48

    Three Forks 46, East Helena 44

    ___

