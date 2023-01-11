Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anaconda 45, Florence 42
Baker 71, Carter County 30
Billings West 75, Great Falls 37
Dillon 54, Frenchtown 51
Dodson 34, Nashua 25
Hot Springs 47, Two Eagle River 40
Huntley Project 76, Colstrip 51
Jefferson (Boulder) 59, Choteau 17
Miles City 55, Sidney 38
Missoula Hellgate 60, Butte 32
Missoula Loyola 71, Plains 26
Missoula Sentinel 50, Missoula Big Sky 44
Plentywood 57, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 26
Stevensville 48, Corvallis 29
Thompson Falls 51, St. Ignatius 48
Three Forks 46, East Helena 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/