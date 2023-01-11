AP NEWS
    Tuesday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Baker 79, Carter County 53

    Belt 59, Great Falls Central 47

    Billings West 60, Great Falls 48

    Cascade 54, Power 30

    Corvallis 64, Stevensville 37

    Dillon 63, Frenchtown 49

    East Helena 51, Three Forks 41

    Florence 57, Anaconda 42

    Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 48, Plentywood 44

    Jefferson (Boulder) 47, Choteau 28

    Libby 43, Eureka 29

    Miles City 80, Sidney 53

    Missoula Big Sky 57, Missoula Sentinel 42

    Missoula Hellgate 57, Butte 38

    Missoula Loyola 77, Plains 26

    Nashua 56, Dodson 39

    St. Ignatius 55, Thompson Falls 43

    St. Labre 65, Colstrip 40

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

