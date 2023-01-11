Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 79, Carter County 53
Belt 59, Great Falls Central 47
Billings West 60, Great Falls 48
Cascade 54, Power 30
Corvallis 64, Stevensville 37
Dillon 63, Frenchtown 49
East Helena 51, Three Forks 41
Florence 57, Anaconda 42
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 48, Plentywood 44
Jefferson (Boulder) 47, Choteau 28
Libby 43, Eureka 29
Miles City 80, Sidney 53
Missoula Big Sky 57, Missoula Sentinel 42
Missoula Hellgate 57, Butte 38
Missoula Loyola 77, Plains 26
Nashua 56, Dodson 39
St. Ignatius 55, Thompson Falls 43
St. Labre 65, Colstrip 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/