Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belding 51, Lakeview 26

Birmingham Brother Rice 73, River Rouge 50

Boyne City 72, Marquette 62

Bronson 62, Bellevue 59

Chelsea 65, Wayne Memorial 55

Corunna 70, Perry 19

DeWitt 56, Hartland 34

Detroit Ford 69, Walled Lake Northern 49

Detroit Voyageur 50, Redford Union 45

East Lansing 54, Bridgeport 34

Forest Hills Eastern 89, Three Oaks River Valley 60

Frankfort 61, Fruitport Calvary Christian 57

Franklin LIVONIA MI 61, Harbor Springs 46

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 40, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 26

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 55, Dearborn Divine Child 54

Hudsonville 73, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 56

Jonesville 39, Hillsdale Academy 23

Laingsburg 84, Durand 53

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 73, Royal Oak Shrine 36

Manistee Catholic Central 48, Central Lake 41

Milford 52, Pinckney 34

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 60, Jenison 30

Negaunee 57, Charlevoix 39

New Haven 88, Detroit Osborn 25

North Muskegon 59, Muskegon Orchard View 29

Notre Dame Prep 76, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 51

Port Huron Northern 65, Ann Arbor Skyline 62

Potterville 71, Eau Claire 58

Reading 45, Hillsdale Academy 34

Rockford 82, Wyoming 47

South Lyon East 72, Auburn Hills Avondale 60

Yale 51, Birch Run 38

Young Coggs Prep, Wis. 60, Carney-Nadeau 57

Zeeland East 72, Whitehall 55

Zeeland West 52, Coopersville 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

