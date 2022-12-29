Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belding 51, Lakeview 26
Birmingham Brother Rice 73, River Rouge 50
Boyne City 72, Marquette 62
Bronson 62, Bellevue 59
Chelsea 65, Wayne Memorial 55
Corunna 70, Perry 19
DeWitt 56, Hartland 34
Detroit Ford 69, Walled Lake Northern 49
Detroit Voyageur 50, Redford Union 45
East Lansing 54, Bridgeport 34
Forest Hills Eastern 89, Three Oaks River Valley 60
Frankfort 61, Fruitport Calvary Christian 57
Franklin LIVONIA MI 61, Harbor Springs 46
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 40, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 26
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 55, Dearborn Divine Child 54
Hudsonville 73, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 56
Jonesville 39, Hillsdale Academy 23
Laingsburg 84, Durand 53
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 73, Royal Oak Shrine 36
Manistee Catholic Central 48, Central Lake 41
Milford 52, Pinckney 34
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 60, Jenison 30
Negaunee 57, Charlevoix 39
New Haven 88, Detroit Osborn 25
North Muskegon 59, Muskegon Orchard View 29
Notre Dame Prep 76, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 51
Port Huron Northern 65, Ann Arbor Skyline 62
Potterville 71, Eau Claire 58
Reading 45, Hillsdale Academy 34
Rockford 82, Wyoming 47
South Lyon East 72, Auburn Hills Avondale 60
Yale 51, Birch Run 38
Young Coggs Prep, Wis. 60, Carney-Nadeau 57
Zeeland East 72, Whitehall 55
Zeeland West 52, Coopersville 42
___
