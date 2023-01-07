AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Falls 60, Malad 40

Bishop Kelly 51, Emmett 36

Bonners Ferry 74, St. Maries 68

Cole Valley 66, Ambrose 48

Eagle 75, Borah 42

Filer 66, Parma 58

Fruitland 77, Weiser 45

Grace 49, West Side 42

Kuna 68, Boise 63

Lakeside 66, Timberlake 64

Leadore 47, Sho-Ban 45

Marsh Valley 49, Sugar-Salem 32

Marsing 55, Compass Public Charter School 31

McCall-Donnelly 54, Council 39

Melba 68, New Plymouth 53

Meridian 48, Timberline 43

Mountain Home 47, Kimberly 25

N. Fremont 62, Bear Lake 49

Nampa Christian 72, North Star Charter 39

Post Falls 76, Lewiston 52

Richfield 52, Murtaugh 41

Sandpoint 57, Lakeland 51

Skyview 63, Caldwell 50

Valley 55, Gooding 37

Victory Charter 75, Greenleaf 17

W. Jefferson 75, Declo 56

Wendell 50, Buhl 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.