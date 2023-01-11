Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 59, Bonneville 53
Boise 58, Mountain View 26
Columbia 57, Ridgevue 29
Compass Public Charter School 36, North Star Charter 33
Filer 49, Buhl 25
Idaho City 55, Riverstone International School 34
Idaho Falls 70, Hillcrest 57
Kellogg 46, St. Maries 32
Kuna 40, Centennial 36
Madison 35, Pocatello 29
McCall-Donnelly 59, Payette 24
Melba 46, Cole Valley 33
Middleton 64, Borah 32
Minico 73, Canyon Ridge 50
Nampa Christian 40, Marsing 19
Parma 61, Fruitland 26
Potlatch 46, Garfield-Palouse, Wash. 34
Rimrock 79, Gem State Adventist 17
Rocky Mountain 50, Owyhee 43
Thunder Ridge 58, Highland 23
Wallace 54, Clark Fork 32
Weiser 55, Homedale 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/