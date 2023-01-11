AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 59, Bonneville 53

Boise 58, Mountain View 26

Columbia 57, Ridgevue 29

Compass Public Charter School 36, North Star Charter 33

Filer 49, Buhl 25

Idaho City 55, Riverstone International School 34

Idaho Falls 70, Hillcrest 57

Kellogg 46, St. Maries 32

Kuna 40, Centennial 36

Madison 35, Pocatello 29

McCall-Donnelly 59, Payette 24

Melba 46, Cole Valley 33

Middleton 64, Borah 32

Minico 73, Canyon Ridge 50

Nampa Christian 40, Marsing 19

Parma 61, Fruitland 26

Potlatch 46, Garfield-Palouse, Wash. 34

Rimrock 79, Gem State Adventist 17

Rocky Mountain 50, Owyhee 43

Thunder Ridge 58, Highland 23

Wallace 54, Clark Fork 32

Weiser 55, Homedale 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

