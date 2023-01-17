AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 55, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19

Amherst Steele 62, Oberlin Firelands 46

Ashville Teays Valley 47, Bloom-Carroll 37

Berlin Center Western Reserve 54, Columbiana 41

Bethel-Tate 44, Williamsburg 33

Bishop Watterson 65, Bishop Ready 35

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 35, Minerva 31

Cin. Sycamore 59, Day. Thurgood Marshall 22

Circleville 49, Athens 34

Cols. DeSales 55, New Albany 49

Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Hilliard Darby 45

Columbiana Crestview 50, Hubbard 26

Columbus Grove 64, Ft. Jennings 34

Convoy Crestview 46, Van Wert 34

Day. Carroll 50, Bishop Hartley 41

Gahanna Lincoln 82, Pickerington N. 68

Galion Northmor 48, Centerburg 43

Groveport Madison Christian 52, Granville Christian 39

Hamilton 58, Amanda-Clearcreek 48

Hamilton Badin 57, Beavercreek 43

Hamilton Ross 43, Middletown 29

Heath 38, Johnstown 30

Ironton Rock Hill 50, McArthur Vinton County 13

John Marshall, W.Va. 63, St. Clairsville 46

Lakewood 65, Parma Hts. Holy Name 33

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 57, Zanesville Rosecrans 26

Louisville Aquinas 56, Lisbon David Anderson 48

Marietta 45, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 5

Marion Pleasant 43, Loudonville 34

Martins Ferry 79, Shadyside 50

Marysville 73, Westerville N. 45

Mason 44, Bolingbrook, Ill. 43

McDonald 54, Heartland Christian 27

    • Mentor 59, Mentor Lake Cath. 45

    Milford 53, Morrow Little Miami 41

    Mineral Ridge 46, Leavittsburg LaBrae 45

    New Madison Tri-Village 50, Tol. Christian 35

    Ravenna SE 43, Youngs. Mooney 39

    Reynoldsburg 57, Lancaster 26

    Richwood N. Union 61, Spring. Kenton Ridge 25

    Sherwood Fairview 71, Edon 39

    Steubenville 41, Bellaire 33

    Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55, Richmond Edison 32

    Tol. Christian 50, New Madison Tri-Village 35

    Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 60, Cambridge 34

    Vienna Mathews 66, Warren JFK 57

    Vincent Warren 39, Beverly Ft. Frye 27

    Weir, W.Va. 65, Toronto 41

    Westerville Cent. 44, Dublin Jerome 42

    Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Carrollton 51, OT

    Youngs. East 61, Youngs. Valley Christian 21

    Youngs. Liberty 53, Struthers 50

    Youngs. Ursuline 53, Youngs. Chaney High School 15

    ___

