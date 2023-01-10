AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 69, North Tama, Traer 32

Alta-Aurelia 53, Woodbury Central, Moville 34

Audubon 50, Missouri Valley 42

Belmond-Klemme 44, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 39

Burlington Notre Dame 70, Washington 54

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 55, Marshalltown 11

Central Elkader 58, Central City 43

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 64, West Lyon, Inwood 38

Cherokee, Washington 78, West Monona 66

Creston 60, Red Oak 35

Decorah 57, MFL-Mar-Mac 25

Des Moines Christian 37, Winterset 26

Diagonal 47, Essex 34

East Sac County 62, Ruthven-Ayrshire 36

Estherville Lincoln Central 58, LeMars 33

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, AC/GC 37

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 49, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48

Grand View Christian 66, Greene County 30

Grundy Center 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 36

Highland, Riverside 43, Pekin 41

Hinton 46, Kingsley-Pierson 37

Iowa Falls-Alden 54, Charles City 42

Knoxville 48, Pella Christian 41

Manson Northwest Webster 68, Paton-Churdan 24

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 52, Williamsburg 45

Mount Pleasant 34, Holy Trinity 26

New Hampton 77, Kee, Lansing 42

Northwood-Kensett 50, Rockford 20

Ottumwa 45, Burlington 24

Pleasant Valley 88, Davenport, West 10

Rock Valley 60, Boyden-Hull 53

Saydel 43, H-L-V, Victor 24

Sheldon 53, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42

    • Shenandoah 57, Griswold 21

    Sioux Center 57, George-Little Rock 25

    South Harrison, Mo. 66, West Harrison, Mondamin 15

    South Sioux City, Neb. 62, Sioux City, West 54

    Southeast Valley 51, Roland-Story, Story City 45

    Spirit Lake 50, Okoboji, Milford 42

    Storm Lake 43, Ridge View 27

    WACO, Wayland 70, New London 39

    Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Waukon 47

    West Fork, Sheffield 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 35

    Winfield-Mount Union 54, Mediapolis 38

    Woodbine 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Humboldt, ppd. to Jan 9th.

    Heartland Christian vs. East Mills, ccd.

    Riceville vs. Clarksville, ppd. to Jan 9th.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

