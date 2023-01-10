Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 69, North Tama, Traer 32
Alta-Aurelia 53, Woodbury Central, Moville 34
Audubon 50, Missouri Valley 42
Belmond-Klemme 44, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 39
Burlington Notre Dame 70, Washington 54
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 55, Marshalltown 11
Central Elkader 58, Central City 43
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 64, West Lyon, Inwood 38
Cherokee, Washington 78, West Monona 66
Creston 60, Red Oak 35
Decorah 57, MFL-Mar-Mac 25
Des Moines Christian 37, Winterset 26
Diagonal 47, Essex 34
East Sac County 62, Ruthven-Ayrshire 36
Estherville Lincoln Central 58, LeMars 33
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, AC/GC 37
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 49, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48
Grand View Christian 66, Greene County 30
Grundy Center 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 36
Highland, Riverside 43, Pekin 41
Hinton 46, Kingsley-Pierson 37
Iowa Falls-Alden 54, Charles City 42
Knoxville 48, Pella Christian 41
Manson Northwest Webster 68, Paton-Churdan 24
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 52, Williamsburg 45
Mount Pleasant 34, Holy Trinity 26
New Hampton 77, Kee, Lansing 42
Northwood-Kensett 50, Rockford 20
Ottumwa 45, Burlington 24
Pleasant Valley 88, Davenport, West 10
Rock Valley 60, Boyden-Hull 53
Saydel 43, H-L-V, Victor 24
Sheldon 53, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 42
Shenandoah 57, Griswold 21
Sioux Center 57, George-Little Rock 25
South Harrison, Mo. 66, West Harrison, Mondamin 15
South Sioux City, Neb. 62, Sioux City, West 54
Southeast Valley 51, Roland-Story, Story City 45
Spirit Lake 50, Okoboji, Milford 42
Storm Lake 43, Ridge View 27
WACO, Wayland 70, New London 39
Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Waukon 47
West Fork, Sheffield 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 35
Winfield-Mount Union 54, Mediapolis 38
Woodbine 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Humboldt, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Heartland Christian vs. East Mills, ccd.
Riceville vs. Clarksville, ppd. to Jan 9th.
