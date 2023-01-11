Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnum 62, Aitkin 60, OT
Becker 70, Monticello 54
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 69, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 50
Belle Plaine 70, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 59
Bemidji 66, Grand Rapids 55
Bertha-Hewitt 65, New York Mills 46
Blaine 87, Coon Rapids 82
Border West 62, Battle Lake 51
Braham 55, Upsala 51
Buffalo 62, Sartell-St. Stephen 53
Cannon Falls 58, Pine Island 44
Cass Lake-Bena 79, Pine River-Backus 59
Champlin Park 75, Centennial 59
Chisholm 65, Nashwauk-Keewatin 31
Cloquet 59, Crosby-Ironton 51
Columbia Heights 99, Brooklyn Center 82
Cromwell 69, McGregor 47
DeLaSalle 83, Bloomington Kennedy 38
Detroit Lakes 66, Fergus Falls 65
Duluth East 65, Hermantown 58
Eagan 81, Burnsville 75
Eastview 79, Lakeville North 77, OT
Eden Prairie 90, Brainerd 82
Edina 65, Bloomington Jefferson 62
Elk River 67, Anoka 40
Farmington 70, Apple Valley 56
Henning 76, Verndale 34
Hiawatha Collegiate 75, Blake 55
Hills-Beaver Creek 81, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 68
Holy Angels 81, Fridley 75
Holy Family Catholic 78, Breck 61
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 72, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 60
Kittson County Central 67, Warroad 64
La Crescent 71, Waukon, Iowa 39
Lake City 51, Goodhue 47
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 76, Mankato Loyola 66
Lakeville South 47, Rosemount 36
LeSueur-Henderson 50, Sibley East 48
Mahtomedi 69, St. Thomas Academy 41
Maple Grove 68, Andover 58
Martin County West 68, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 49
Melrose 71, Minnewaska 48
Milaca 72, Hinckley-Finlayson 36
Moorhead 86, Fargo South, N.D. 74
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 64, BOLD 41
Mounds Park Academy 89, Hope Academy 82
Murray County Central 65, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 59
Nevis 86, Red Lake 61
New London-Spicer 75, Litchfield 41
New Prague 57, Kasson-Mantorville 52
New Ulm 82, Fairmont 61
North St. Paul 82, Hastings 80
Northern Freeze 73, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 68
Northfield 90, Albert Lea 84
Orono 81, Mound Westonka 47
Osseo 76, Rogers 60
Owatonna 66, Faribault 27
Park Center 100, Spring Lake Park 68
Pipestone 97, Windom 84
Princeton 93, Big Lake 89
Randolph 61, Blooming Prairie 45
Robbinsdale Armstrong 62, Totino-Grace 48
Rochester Century 60, Rochester Mayo 57
Sacred Heart 68, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 58
Sauk Centre 58, Montevideo 55
Sauk Rapids-Rice 74, Hutchinson 61
Shakopee 69, Prior Lake 60
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 74, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 64
South Ridge 63, Proctor 37
Southland 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 37
Spectrum 67, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 32
St. Anthony 93, Richfield 77
St. Clair 59, Madelia 32
St. Francis 58, North Branch 48
St. Michael-Albertville 72, Waconia 45
St. Paul Academy 83, Minneapolis Roosevelt 65
St. Paul Highland Park 57, St. Paul Como Park 45
Stewartville 63, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62
Superior, Wis. 106, Duluth Marshall 66
Tartan 70, Simley 62
Tri-City United 57, Mayer Lutheran 46
Two Rivers 77, Hill-Murray 27
Underwood 63, Brandon-Evansville 57
Wabasha-Kellogg 69, Alden-Conger 54
Washington Tech 78, St. Paul Harding 57
West Lutheran 66, PACT Charter 60
