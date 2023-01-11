AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnum 62, Aitkin 60, OT

Becker 70, Monticello 54

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 69, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 50

Belle Plaine 70, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 59

Bemidji 66, Grand Rapids 55

Bertha-Hewitt 65, New York Mills 46

Blaine 87, Coon Rapids 82

Border West 62, Battle Lake 51

Braham 55, Upsala 51

Buffalo 62, Sartell-St. Stephen 53

Cannon Falls 58, Pine Island 44

Cass Lake-Bena 79, Pine River-Backus 59

Champlin Park 75, Centennial 59

Chisholm 65, Nashwauk-Keewatin 31

Cloquet 59, Crosby-Ironton 51

Columbia Heights 99, Brooklyn Center 82

Cromwell 69, McGregor 47

DeLaSalle 83, Bloomington Kennedy 38

Detroit Lakes 66, Fergus Falls 65

Duluth East 65, Hermantown 58

Eagan 81, Burnsville 75

Eastview 79, Lakeville North 77, OT

Eden Prairie 90, Brainerd 82

Edina 65, Bloomington Jefferson 62

Elk River 67, Anoka 40

Farmington 70, Apple Valley 56

Henning 76, Verndale 34

Hiawatha Collegiate 75, Blake 55

Hills-Beaver Creek 81, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 68

Holy Angels 81, Fridley 75

Holy Family Catholic 78, Breck 61

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 72, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 60

Kittson County Central 67, Warroad 64

La Crescent 71, Waukon, Iowa 39

Lake City 51, Goodhue 47

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 76, Mankato Loyola 66

    • Lakeville South 47, Rosemount 36

    LeSueur-Henderson 50, Sibley East 48

    Mahtomedi 69, St. Thomas Academy 41

    Maple Grove 68, Andover 58

    Martin County West 68, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 49

    Melrose 71, Minnewaska 48

    Milaca 72, Hinckley-Finlayson 36

    Moorhead 86, Fargo South, N.D. 74

    Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 64, BOLD 41

    Mounds Park Academy 89, Hope Academy 82

    Murray County Central 65, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 59

    Nevis 86, Red Lake 61

    New London-Spicer 75, Litchfield 41

    New Prague 57, Kasson-Mantorville 52

    New Ulm 82, Fairmont 61

    North St. Paul 82, Hastings 80

    Northern Freeze 73, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 68

    Northfield 90, Albert Lea 84

    Orono 81, Mound Westonka 47

    Osseo 76, Rogers 60

    Owatonna 66, Faribault 27

    Park Center 100, Spring Lake Park 68

    Pipestone 97, Windom 84

    Princeton 93, Big Lake 89

    Randolph 61, Blooming Prairie 45

    Robbinsdale Armstrong 62, Totino-Grace 48

    Rochester Century 60, Rochester Mayo 57

    Sacred Heart 68, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 58

    Sauk Centre 58, Montevideo 55

    Sauk Rapids-Rice 74, Hutchinson 61

    Shakopee 69, Prior Lake 60

    Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 74, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 64

    South Ridge 63, Proctor 37

    Southland 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 37

    Spectrum 67, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 32

    St. Anthony 93, Richfield 77

    St. Clair 59, Madelia 32

    St. Francis 58, North Branch 48

    St. Michael-Albertville 72, Waconia 45

    St. Paul Academy 83, Minneapolis Roosevelt 65

    St. Paul Highland Park 57, St. Paul Como Park 45

    Stewartville 63, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62

    Superior, Wis. 106, Duluth Marshall 66

    Tartan 70, Simley 62

    Tri-City United 57, Mayer Lutheran 46

    Two Rivers 77, Hill-Murray 27

    Underwood 63, Brandon-Evansville 57

    Wabasha-Kellogg 69, Alden-Conger 54

    Washington Tech 78, St. Paul Harding 57

    West Lutheran 66, PACT Charter 60

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

