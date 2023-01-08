AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 49, Can. Cent. Cath. 43

Alliance Marlington 51, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 28

Anna 35, New Bremen 27

Arcanum 43, Bradford 22

Aurora 48, Barberton 43

Austintown Fitch 44, Youngs. Liberty 41

Avon 36, Berea-Midpark 28

Avon Lake 58, Elyria 18

Bellefontaine 57, Spring. Kenton Ridge 41

Bishop Watterson 60, Ashville Teays Valley 35

Bluffton 44, Paulding 31

Brunswick 43, Wadsworth 39

Bucyrus Wynford 63, Morral Ridgedale 27

Byesville Meadowbrook 49, McConnelsville Morgan 40

Camden Preble Shawnee 54, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 20

Can. McKinley 61, Massillon Jackson 51

Can. South 60, Akr. Firestone 52

Canfield 68, Warren Harding 35

Carrollton 68, E. Liverpool 31

Centerville 79, Day. Thurgood Marshall 57

Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Chardon 28

Chesapeake 55, Glouster Trimble 36

Chillicothe 55, Washington C.H. 47

Chillicothe Huntington 49, Chillicothe Zane Trace 20

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 38

Cin. Madeira 51, Cin. Wyoming 31

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 56, Cin. Anderson 42

Cin. Oak Hills 41, Fairfield 35

Cin. Princeton 81, Hamilton 7

Cin. Purcell Marian 65, Cin. Summit Country Day 47

Cin. Turpin 45, Cin. McNicholas 38

Cle. St. Joseph 54, Cle. Hay 19

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 32

    • Collins Western Reserve 47, Ashland Crestview 23

    Copley 67, Richfield Revere 35

    Coshocton 59, Crooksville 34

    Creston Norwayne 46, Akron Garfield 38

    Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Parma Padua 38

    Day. Oakwood 49, Franklin 45

    Delaware Christian 48, Northside Christian 22

    Dola Hardin Northern 50, Lima Temple Christian 36

    Dola Hardin Northern 50, Mansfield Temple Christian 36

    Dover 44, Louisville Aquinas 24

    Dresden Tri-Valley 59, Zanesville Maysville 23

    E. Palestine 32, Wellsville 20

    Elida 52, Botkins 45

    Findlay Liberty-Benton 37, Kalida 23

    Fostoria 63, Cory-Rawson 58

    Frankfort Adena 48, Southeastern 46

    Fredericktown 58, Centerburg 56

    Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Elyria Open Door 26

    Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 26

    Germantown Valley View 39, Brookville 24

    Grafton Midview 59, N. Ridgeville 37

    Green 59, Can. Glenoak 38

    Greenville 37, Troy 33

    Hamilton New Miami 42, Lockland 40

    Howard E. Knox 47, Danville 37

    Hudson 43, N. Royalton 34

    Jackson 59, Hillsboro 47

    Kettering Fairmont 48, Reynoldsburg 38

    Lakeside Danbury 58, Gibsonburg 57, OT

    Lakewood 54, Parma 44

    Leetonia 50, Heartland Christian 20

    Leipsic 60, Pioneer N. Central 29

    Lexington 39, Mansfield Madison 35

    Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 81, Cin. Colerain 38

    Lisbon Beaver 51, Lisbon David Anderson 40

    Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Bowerston Conotton Valley 34

    Louisville 37, Salem 36

    Lucas 42, Crestline 19

    Lucasville Valley 36, S. Point 29

    Madison 45, Eastlake North 36

    Malvern 68, Newcomerstown 51

    Manchester 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 36

    Maple Hts. 33, E. Cle. Shaw 12

    Maria Stein Marion Local 51, Russia 45

    Marietta 62, Gallipolis Gallia 39

    Mason 56, Cin. Sycamore 34

    Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 62, STVM 30

    Medina 39, Solon 30

    Medina Buckeye 41, Parma Hts. Holy Name 24

    Medina Highland 59, Cuyahoga Falls 37

    Mentor 58, Euclid 22

    Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Chardon NDCL 39

    Middletown Madison Senior 50, Carlisle 14

    Milford Center Fairbanks 60, Jamestown Greeneview 34

    Miller City 55, Arlington 43

    Millersburg W. Holmes 41, Wooster 40

    Milton-Union 45, Sidney Lehman 18

    Minerva 41, E. Can. 28

    Mogadore Field 65, Mantua Crestwood 41

    Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 44, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 34

    Mt. Gilead 53, Cardington-Lincoln 33

    N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 46, Cin. Mariemont 28

    N. Can. Hoover 54, Massillon Perry 53

    N. Olmsted 42, Fairview 38

    New Lebanon Dixie 49, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 31

    New London 54, Monroeville 18

    New Madison Tri-Village 64, New Paris National Trail 25

    Niles McKinley 50, Campbell Memorial 23

    Norwood 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 36

    Oberlin Firelands 36, LaGrange Keystone 31

    Olmsted Falls 56, Amherst Steele 35

    Orrville 64, Rittman 18

    Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Ft. Loramie 48

    Ottoville 41, Minster 35

    Oxford Talawanda 63, Harrison 34

    Painesville Riverside 64, Mayfield 39

    Parma Normandy 52, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 39

    Pettisville 38, Montpelier 27

    Philo 61, New Concord John Glenn 28

    Piketon 41, Williamsport Westfall 25

    Portsmouth Notre Dame 54, Ironton Rock Hill 22

    Portsmouth W. 52, Peebles 37

    Powell Olentangy Liberty 52, Akr. Hoban 19

    Reedsville Eastern 70, Belpre 38

    Richwood N. Union 58, Spring. NW 28

    Shaker Hts. 56, Lorain 35

    Shekinah Christian 35, Mansfield St. Peter’s 13

    Sidney 57, Fairborn 15

    Smithville 30, Berlin Hiland 17

    St. Patrick, Ky. 46, Ironton St. Joseph 11

    Stewart Federal Hocking 61, Albany Alexander 42

    Stryker 41, Delta 35

    Sugarcreek Garaway 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 36

    Sullivan Black River 63, Sheffield Brookside 27

    Sycamore Mohawk 52, N. Baltimore 6

    Tallmadge 49, Kent Roosevelt 36

    Tipp City Bethel 68, DeGraff Riverside 29

    Tol. Bowsher 51, Sandusky 47

    Tol. Rogers 49, Lyndhurst Brush 41

    Tol. St. Ursula 59, Lima Sr. 46

    Tol. Start 66, Tol. Whitmer 31

    Trotwood-Madison 54, Cin. Western Hills 18

    Uniontown Lake 56, Akr. Ellet 44

    Urbana 56, Lewistown Indian Lake 46

    Versailles 34, Jackson Center 33

    Vincent Warren 57, Athens 35

    Warren JFK 55, Lowellville 46

    Warrensville Hts. 57, Cle. Hts. 55

    Waterford 41, Beverly Ft. Frye 34

    Westerville Cent. 54, Westerville N. 48

    Westlake 42, Bay Village Bay 37, OT

    Wheelersburg 60, Crown City S. Gallia 41

    Wheeling Central, W.Va. 59, Shadyside 46

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 71, Lima Shawnee 40

    Willow Wood Symmes Valley 64, Latham Western 42

    Wooster Triway 63, Lodi Cloverleaf 16

    Youngs. Boardman 55, Beloit W. Branch 54, OT

    Youngs. Mooney 46, Youngs. Chaney High School 27

    Youngs. Ursuline 29, Youngs. East 26

    Zanesville W. Muskingum 34, New Lexington 28

