Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bogalusa 46, St. Helena 32
Country Day 49, E.D. White 40
Covington 44, Franklinton 20
De La Salle 50, Cabrini 48
Donaldsonville 35, Lutcher 26
East Ascension 52, Central - B.R. 17
East Feliciana 37, Pointe Coupee Catholic 36
Ehret 39, New Orleans Military & Maritime 33
John Curtis Christian 55, Easton 48
Lafayette 64, St. Thomas More 27
North Central 55, Comeaux 53
Northside 46, Acadiana 33
Port Allen 57, Istrouma 12
Riverside Academy 52, Academy of Our Lady 24
Sacred Heart def. New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics, forfeit
South Lafourche 65, East Jefferson 21
West Jefferson 50, Booker T. Washington 24
Westminster Christian 63, Gueydan 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West St. John vs. Fisher, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/