AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bogalusa 46, St. Helena 32

Country Day 49, E.D. White 40

Covington 44, Franklinton 20

De La Salle 50, Cabrini 48

Donaldsonville 35, Lutcher 26

East Ascension 52, Central - B.R. 17

East Feliciana 37, Pointe Coupee Catholic 36

Ehret 39, New Orleans Military & Maritime 33

John Curtis Christian 55, Easton 48

Lafayette 64, St. Thomas More 27

North Central 55, Comeaux 53

Northside 46, Acadiana 33

Port Allen 57, Istrouma 12

Riverside Academy 52, Academy of Our Lady 24

Sacred Heart def. New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics, forfeit

South Lafourche 65, East Jefferson 21

West Jefferson 50, Booker T. Washington 24

Westminster Christian 63, Gueydan 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

West St. John vs. Fisher, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.