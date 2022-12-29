AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boiling Springs 78, Greenwood 61

Christopher Columbus Catholic, Fla. 84, Lexington 44

Gaffney 67, Powdersville 48

Heritage-Conyers, Ga. 60, Brookland-Cayce 49, OT

Indian Land 73, Ashley Ridge 59

Indian Trail Porter Ridge, N.C. 66, Cheraw 40

Irmo 82, East Rutherford, N.C. 36

Lake City 46, Frederick Douglas, N.Y. 32

North Augusta 66, Summerville 60

Peninsula Catholic, Va. 64, First Baptist 62

St. Pauls, N.C. 62, Dillon Christian 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.