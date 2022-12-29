Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boiling Springs 78, Greenwood 61
Christopher Columbus Catholic, Fla. 84, Lexington 44
Gaffney 67, Powdersville 48
Heritage-Conyers, Ga. 60, Brookland-Cayce 49, OT
Indian Land 73, Ashley Ridge 59
Indian Trail Porter Ridge, N.C. 66, Cheraw 40
Irmo 82, East Rutherford, N.C. 36
Lake City 46, Frederick Douglas, N.Y. 32
North Augusta 66, Summerville 60
Peninsula Catholic, Va. 64, First Baptist 62
St. Pauls, N.C. 62, Dillon Christian 52
