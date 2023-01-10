AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda 42, Wootton 35

Blake 61, Albert Einstein 47

Broadneck 59, Milford Mill 46

Dulaney 81, Wilde Lake 63

Friends 54, Annapolis Area Christian 51

Gaithersburg 67, Quince Orchard 39

Kent County 65, Col. Richardson 50

Liberty 48, Glenelg 34

Magruder 74, John F. Kennedy 48

Manchester Valley 60, Francis Scott Key 48

Middletown 59, Brunswick, Mo. 34

Mt. St. Joseph’s 92, McDonough 60

Owings Mills 58, Carver Arts & Tech 47

Paint Branch 66, Northwood 61

Parkville 85, Aberdeen 72

Patterson Mill 74, Rising Sun 34

Paul Public, D.C. 56, Parkdale 47

Poolesville 47, Rockville 32

Queen Annes County 79, North Dorchester 63

Randallstown 63, Franklin 49

Reservoir 57, Catonsville 53

Richard Montgomery 89, Walter Johnson 72

Sandy Spring Friends School 53, Washington Waldorf SchoolWashington Waldorf 40

Seneca Valley 60, Clarksburg 52

Sherwood 58, Wheaton 17

Springbrook 74, Watkins Mill 36

Urbana 52, Oakdale 46

Walt Whitman 61, Winston Churchill 53, OT

Western STES 61, Oakland Mills 47

Wicomico 64, Stephen Decatur 59

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

