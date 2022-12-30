Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 45, Parkersburg 44
Bridgeport 60, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 49
Buckhannon-Upshur 49, Musselman 33
Dover, Ohio 38, Linsly 35
East Fairmont 66, Westside 36
Elkins 49, East Hardy 34
Grafton 62, Shady Spring 43
Greenbrier East 65, Porter-Gaud, S.C. 55
Greenbrier West 47, Braxton County 35
Lewis County 56, Liberty Harrison 42
Meadow Bridge 45, Bath Co., Ky. 10
Meadow Bridge 45, Bath County, Va. 10
Morgantown 44, Philip Simmons, S.C. 25
Oak Glen 45, Weir 44, OT
South Charleston 53, Belpre, Ohio 42
South Harrison 69, Notre Dame 10
Tucker County 55, James Monroe 46
Wayne 52, Lincoln 29
Williamstown 66, Doddridge County 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/