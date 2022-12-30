AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 45, Parkersburg 44

Bridgeport 60, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 49

Buckhannon-Upshur 49, Musselman 33

Dover, Ohio 38, Linsly 35

East Fairmont 66, Westside 36

Elkins 49, East Hardy 34

Grafton 62, Shady Spring 43

Greenbrier East 65, Porter-Gaud, S.C. 55

Greenbrier West 47, Braxton County 35

Lewis County 56, Liberty Harrison 42

Meadow Bridge 45, Bath Co., Ky. 10

Meadow Bridge 45, Bath County, Va. 10

Morgantown 44, Philip Simmons, S.C. 25

Oak Glen 45, Weir 44, OT

South Charleston 53, Belpre, Ohio 42

South Harrison 69, Notre Dame 10

Tucker County 55, James Monroe 46

Wayne 52, Lincoln 29

Williamstown 66, Doddridge County 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

