Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Axtell 55, Heartland Lutheran 12

Cross County 51, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48

Lincoln Christian 48, Nebraska Christian 27

Alliance Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Adams Central 58, Broken Bow 37

Third Place=

Boone Central 64, Alliance 50

Amherst Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

York 53, Amherst 34

Third Place=

Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Kearney Catholic 48

Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Archbishop Bergan 39, Ashland-Greenwood 28

Consolation=

Omaha Roncalli 63, Plattsmouth 47

Battle Creek Holiday Tournament=

Elkhorn Valley 42, Ainsworth 39

Blair Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Duchesne Academy 37, Blair 27

Third Place=

Aurora 41, Omaha Gross Catholic 39

Chadron Rotary Tournament=

Custer, S.D. 34, Chadron 25

Third Place=

Valentine 55, Hemingford 21

Columbus Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Columbus Scotus 39, Columbus Lakeview 21

David City Holiday Tournament=

Third Place=

Palmyra 45, Aquinas 40

Doane Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 49, Maryville, Mo. 23

Consolation=

Grand Island Northwest 42, Crete 37

Third Place=

East Butler Tournament=

Third Place=

East Butler 66, Cedar Bluffs 28

Elkhorn Holiday Tournament=

Third Place=

Elkhorn 40, North Platte 36

    • Elm Creek Holiday Tournament=

    Championship=

    Elm Creek 51, Bertrand 39

    Consolation=

    Arcadia-Loup City 40, Gibbon 34

    Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament=

    Championship=

    Centura 55, Howells/Dodge 37

    Third Place=

    Fort Calhoun 44, Sandy Creek 26

    Freeman Holiday Tournament=

    Third Place=

    Freeman 35, Syracuse 34

    HAC Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Lincoln High 49, Kearney 40

    Lincoln Northeast 54, Lincoln Pius X 50

    Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

    Third Place=

    Holdrege 47, Lincoln Lutheran 28

    Louisville Holiday Tournament=

    Third Place=

    Ralston 33, Nebraska City 23

    Madison Holiday Tournament=

    Championship=

    Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Riverside 10

    Third Place=

    Madison 26, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 16

    Malcolm Tournament=

    Championship=

    Malcolm 58, Oakland-Craig 51

    Northeast Nebraska Holiday Shootout=

    Championship=

    Pender 57, Wayne 33

    Seventh Place=

    Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Winnebago 36

    Third Place=

    Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Plainview 40

    Randolph Holiday Tournament=

    Third Place=

    Winside 48, Stuart 28

    Shootout at the Elkhorn=

    Ponca 66, Wakefield 28

    Sidney Holiday Tournament=

    Third Place=

    Chase County 48, Mitchell 29

    Silver Lake Holiday Classic=

    Third Place=

    Red Cloud 37, Exeter/Milligan 32

    Waverly Holiday Tournament=

    Championship=

    Norris 57, Waverly 28

    Third Place=

    South Sioux City 54, Gering 36

    Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=

    A Division=

    Championship=

    Johnson-Brock 50, Parkview Christian 28

    Third Place=

    Falls City 59, Sterling 49

    B Division=

    Third Place=

    Weeping Water 52, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

