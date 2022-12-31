Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Axtell 55, Heartland Lutheran 12
Cross County 51, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48
Lincoln Christian 48, Nebraska Christian 27
Alliance Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Adams Central 58, Broken Bow 37
Third Place=
Boone Central 64, Alliance 50
Amherst Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
York 53, Amherst 34
Third Place=
Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Kearney Catholic 48
Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Archbishop Bergan 39, Ashland-Greenwood 28
Consolation=
Omaha Roncalli 63, Plattsmouth 47
Battle Creek Holiday Tournament=
Elkhorn Valley 42, Ainsworth 39
Blair Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha Duchesne Academy 37, Blair 27
Third Place=
Aurora 41, Omaha Gross Catholic 39
Chadron Rotary Tournament=
Custer, S.D. 34, Chadron 25
Third Place=
Valentine 55, Hemingford 21
Columbus Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Columbus Scotus 39, Columbus Lakeview 21
David City Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Palmyra 45, Aquinas 40
Doane Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 49, Maryville, Mo. 23
Consolation=
Grand Island Northwest 42, Crete 37
Third Place=
Grand Island Northwest 42, Crete 37
East Butler Tournament=
Third Place=
East Butler 66, Cedar Bluffs 28
Elkhorn Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Elkhorn 40, North Platte 36
Elm Creek Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Elm Creek 51, Bertrand 39
Consolation=
Arcadia-Loup City 40, Gibbon 34
Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Centura 55, Howells/Dodge 37
Third Place=
Fort Calhoun 44, Sandy Creek 26
Freeman Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Freeman 35, Syracuse 34
HAC Tournament=
Semifinal=
Lincoln High 49, Kearney 40
Lincoln Northeast 54, Lincoln Pius X 50
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Holdrege 47, Lincoln Lutheran 28
Louisville Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Ralston 33, Nebraska City 23
Madison Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Riverside 10
Third Place=
Madison 26, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 16
Malcolm Tournament=
Championship=
Malcolm 58, Oakland-Craig 51
Northeast Nebraska Holiday Shootout=
Championship=
Pender 57, Wayne 33
Seventh Place=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Winnebago 36
Third Place=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Plainview 40
Randolph Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Winside 48, Stuart 28
Shootout at the Elkhorn=
Ponca 66, Wakefield 28
Sidney Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Chase County 48, Mitchell 29
Silver Lake Holiday Classic=
Third Place=
Red Cloud 37, Exeter/Milligan 32
Waverly Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Norris 57, Waverly 28
Third Place=
South Sioux City 54, Gering 36
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=
A Division=
Championship=
Johnson-Brock 50, Parkview Christian 28
Third Place=
Falls City 59, Sterling 49
B Division=
Third Place=
Weeping Water 52, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/