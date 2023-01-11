Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 56, Holdrege 26
Ainsworth 58, Boyd County 43
Amherst 54, Alma 45
Aquinas 58, Twin River 35
Arapahoe 60, Loomis 35
Battle Creek 45, West Point-Beemer 38
Bayard 65, Morrill 37
Bellevue West 39, Millard West 37
Bishop Neumann 38, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36
Blair 37, Wahoo 15
Blue Hill 45, Gibbon 32
Bridgeport 78, Burns, Wyo. 35
Burwell 47, Riverside 12
Centennial 48, Shelby/Rising City 24
Centura 72, Doniphan-Trumbull 37
Chadron 57, Hemingford 14
Columbus Scotus 32, Norfolk Catholic 20
Crofton 63, Niobrara-Verdigre 43
David City 39, Raymond Central 31
Deshler 46, Hampton 23
Dorchester 40, Friend 16
Dundy County-Stratton 45, Hitchcock County 27
Elba 40, St. Edward 30
Elgin Public/Pope John 52, Fullerton 36
Elkhorn 60, Omaha Mercy 22
Elkhorn North 69, Omaha Gross Catholic 23
Elkhorn Valley 44, Stanton 40
Fort Calhoun 51, Louisville 27
Garden County def. Minatare, forfeit
Gordon/Rushville 53, Hay Springs 42
Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Wynot 35
Hartington-Newcastle 50, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 40
Hastings 34, Aurora 30
Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Grand Island Northwest 27
Hershey 62, Sutherland 26
High Plains Community 49, Palmer 21
Howells/Dodge 47, Lutheran High Northeast 38
Kearney Catholic 55, Lexington 7
Kenesaw 25, Giltner 21
Lincoln Northeast 61, Papillion-LaVista South 28
Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Maxwell 27
McCool Junction 71, Harvard 14
Medicine Valley 47, Sandhills Valley 40
Milford 38, Syracuse 26
Nebraska Christian 55, Osceola 26
Nebraska City 44, Conestoga 37
Nebraska City Lourdes 35, Auburn 32
Nebraska Lutheran 55, East Butler 30
Norris 38, Lincoln Lutheran 25
North Bend Central 39, Arlington 24
North Platte St. Patrick’s 50, Mullen 18
Oakland-Craig 70, Bancroft-Rosalie 30
Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Northwest 33
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25, College View Academy 12
Omaha Concordia 65, Ralston 38
Omaha North 62, Buena Vista 30
Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Omaha Duchesne Academy 27
Ord 53, Cozad 49
Osage City, Kan. 63, Chase County 28
Overton 63, Brady 17
Papillion-LaVista 62, Grand Island 12
Pender 57, Homer 46
Pierce 33, Columbus Lakeview 26
Platteview 38, Ashland-Greenwood 30
Pleasanton 71, Central Valley 36
Ponca 72, Wakefield 24
Ravenna 45, Minden 44, 2OT
Red Cloud 44, Franklin 20
Seward 76, Schuyler 32
Shelton 60, Arcadia-Loup City 18
Sidney 60, Mitchell 19
South Sioux City 53, Sioux City, North, Iowa 27
Southern Valley 50, Chase County 38
Southwest 68, Hi-Line 35
St. Mary’s 60, Bloomfield 29
St. Paul 39, Central City 16
Stuart 44, CWC 31
Summerland 69, Creighton 38
Superior 58, Heartland 39
Valentine 55, Cody-Kilgore 19
Wausa 49, Neligh-Oakdale 37
Wayne 49, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 34
Weeping Water 64, Mead 23
Westview 42, Bennington 41
Winnebago 51, Tri County Northeast 15
Winner, S.D. 45, North Central 31
York 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 44
Yutan 45, Douglas County West 33
