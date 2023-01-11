AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 56, Holdrege 26

Ainsworth 58, Boyd County 43

Amherst 54, Alma 45

Aquinas 58, Twin River 35

Arapahoe 60, Loomis 35

Battle Creek 45, West Point-Beemer 38

Bayard 65, Morrill 37

Bellevue West 39, Millard West 37

Bishop Neumann 38, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36

Blair 37, Wahoo 15

Blue Hill 45, Gibbon 32

Bridgeport 78, Burns, Wyo. 35

Burwell 47, Riverside 12

Centennial 48, Shelby/Rising City 24

Centura 72, Doniphan-Trumbull 37

Chadron 57, Hemingford 14

Columbus Scotus 32, Norfolk Catholic 20

Crofton 63, Niobrara-Verdigre 43

David City 39, Raymond Central 31

Deshler 46, Hampton 23

Dorchester 40, Friend 16

Dundy County-Stratton 45, Hitchcock County 27

Elba 40, St. Edward 30

Elgin Public/Pope John 52, Fullerton 36

Elkhorn 60, Omaha Mercy 22

Elkhorn North 69, Omaha Gross Catholic 23

Elkhorn Valley 44, Stanton 40

Fort Calhoun 51, Louisville 27

Garden County def. Minatare, forfeit

Gordon/Rushville 53, Hay Springs 42

ADVERTISEMENT

Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Wynot 35

Hartington-Newcastle 50, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 40

Hastings 34, Aurora 30

Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Grand Island Northwest 27

Hershey 62, Sutherland 26

High Plains Community 49, Palmer 21

Howells/Dodge 47, Lutheran High Northeast 38

Kearney Catholic 55, Lexington 7

Sports

  • Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into postseason

  • AP source: Correa spurns Mets, reaches $200M deal with Twins

  • Damar Hamlin's toy drive: What's the plan for the $8.6M?

  • Doctors: Bills' Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing

    • Kenesaw 25, Giltner 21

    Lincoln Northeast 61, Papillion-LaVista South 28

    Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Maxwell 27

    McCool Junction 71, Harvard 14

    Medicine Valley 47, Sandhills Valley 40

    Milford 38, Syracuse 26

    Nebraska Christian 55, Osceola 26

    Nebraska City 44, Conestoga 37

    Nebraska City Lourdes 35, Auburn 32

    Nebraska Lutheran 55, East Butler 30

    Norris 38, Lincoln Lutheran 25

    North Bend Central 39, Arlington 24

    North Platte St. Patrick’s 50, Mullen 18

    Oakland-Craig 70, Bancroft-Rosalie 30

    Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Northwest 33

    Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25, College View Academy 12

    Omaha Concordia 65, Ralston 38

    Omaha North 62, Buena Vista 30

    Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Omaha Duchesne Academy 27

    Ord 53, Cozad 49

    Osage City, Kan. 63, Chase County 28

    Overton 63, Brady 17

    Papillion-LaVista 62, Grand Island 12

    Pender 57, Homer 46

    Pierce 33, Columbus Lakeview 26

    Platteview 38, Ashland-Greenwood 30

    Pleasanton 71, Central Valley 36

    Ponca 72, Wakefield 24

    Ravenna 45, Minden 44, 2OT

    Red Cloud 44, Franklin 20

    Seward 76, Schuyler 32

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shelton 60, Arcadia-Loup City 18

    Sidney 60, Mitchell 19

    South Sioux City 53, Sioux City, North, Iowa 27

    Southern Valley 50, Chase County 38

    Southwest 68, Hi-Line 35

    St. Mary’s 60, Bloomfield 29

    St. Paul 39, Central City 16

    Stuart 44, CWC 31

    Summerland 69, Creighton 38

    Superior 58, Heartland 39

    Valentine 55, Cody-Kilgore 19

    Wausa 49, Neligh-Oakdale 37

    Wayne 49, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 34

    Weeping Water 64, Mead 23

    Westview 42, Bennington 41

    Winnebago 51, Tri County Northeast 15

    Winner, S.D. 45, North Central 31

    York 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 44

    Yutan 45, Douglas County West 33

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.