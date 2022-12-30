Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Bergan 47, Omaha Roncalli 24
Bridgeport 72, Torrington, Wyo. 38
Hay Springs 67, Banner County 13
Lewiston 41, Dorchester 38
Lincoln Christian 65, Heartland 8
Scottsbluff 62, Lexington 35
Wood River 46, Central City 37
Alliance Holiday Tournament=
Adams Central 64, Boone Central 32
Broken Bow 50, Alliance 38
Amherst Holiday Tournament=
Amherst 50, Kearney Catholic 44
York 41, Hastings St. Cecilia 37
Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament=
Ashland-Greenwood 56, Plattsmouth 30
Blair Tournament=
Blair 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 36
Omaha Duchesne Academy 46, Aurora 30
Cambridge Holiday Tournament=
Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Crawford 16
Chadron Rotary Tournament=
Chadron 55, Hemingford 9
Custer, S.D. 33, Valentine 31
Columbus Holiday Tournament=
Columbus Lakeview 53, Twin River 30
Columbus Scotus 56, Schuyler 6
Creighton Holiday Tournament=
Wausa 41, Boyd County 29
D-G-M-T Tournament=
Deshler 46, Meridian 34
Diller-Odell 58, Tri County 47
David City Holiday Tournament=
David City 47, Palmyra 20
Doane Holiday Tournament=
Maryville, Mo. 36, Grand Island Northwest 30
Omaha Skutt Catholic 55, Crete 25
East Butler Tournament=
High Plains Community 43, East Butler 33
Elba Tournament=
St. Edward 34, Palmer 30
Elkhorn Holiday Tournament=
Beatrice 39, North Platte 30
Platteview 59, Elkhorn 42
Elm Creek Holiday Tournament=
Bertrand 51, Gibbon 20
Elm Creek 42, Arcadia-Loup City 31
Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament=
Elmwood-Murdock 37, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 28
Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament=
Centura 57, Fort Calhoun 24
Howells/Dodge 46, Sandy Creek 24
Freeman Sportsman’s Club Holiday Tournament=
Falls City Sacred Heart 44, Syracuse 28
McCool Junction 47, Freeman 41
Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament=
Gothenburg 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 29
Hershey 60, Lawrence-Nelson 26
HAC Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Fremont 68, Grand Island 27
Kearney 47, Lincoln Southwest 34
Lincoln North Star 69, Norfolk 37
Lincoln Pius X 61, Columbus 25
Kenesaw Holiday Tournament=
Kenesaw 46, Hampton 45
Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Harvard 12
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=
Arlington 53, Holdrege 44
Lincoln Lutheran 40, Fairbury 23
Louisville Holiday Tournament=
Louisville 44, Nebraska City 36
Ogallala 66, Ralston 18
Madison Holiday Tournament=
Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Madison 4
Riverside 30, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 27
Malcolm Tournament=
Malcolm 60, Centennial 49
Oakland-Craig 62, Wilber-Clatonia 12
Metro Holiday Tournament=
Bellevue East 80, Omaha North 38
Bellevue West 51, Omaha Westside 38
Gretna 50, Papillion-LaVista 33
Millard South 69, Westview 20
Millard West 49, Omaha Benson 17
Omaha Central 87, Omaha Burke 50
Omaha Marian 57, Papillion-LaVista South 39
North Bend Central Holiday Tournament=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Ord 44
North Bend Central 39, Guardian Angels 28
Northeast Nebraska Shootout=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32
Pender 55, Pierce 45
Plainview 52, Winnebago 39
Wayne 55, Auburn 40
Perkins County Holiday Tournament=
Leyton 48, Wallace 43
Perkins County 48, South Platte 39
Randolph Holiday Tournament=
Niobrara-Verdigre 55, Stuart 36
Osmond-Randolph Co-op 56, Winside 46
Ravenna Holiday Tournament=
Overton 54, Franklin 10
Ravenna 51, Sandhills/Thedford 24
Shelby Holiday Tournament=
Clarkson/Leigh 55, Fullerton 22
Fillmore Central 51, Shelby/Rising City 40
Sidney Holiday Tournament=
Sidney 61, Mitchell 19
Silver Lake Holiday Classic=
Shelton 61, Red Cloud 23
Silver Lake 50, Exeter/Milligan 42
Stanton Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Stanton 43, Hartington-Newcastle 34
Third Place=
Lutheran High Northeast 71, Neligh-Oakdale 30
Summerland Holiday Tournament=
Summerland 32, West Holt 25
Tekamah-Herman Holiday Tournament=
Bancroft-Rosalie 60, Omaha Nation 56
Tekamah-Herman 62, Homer 34
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=
Thayer Central 39, Johnson County Central 37
Wahoo Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Elkhorn North 66, Wahoo 21
Third Place=
Seward 45, Bishop Neumann 43
Waverly Holiday Tournament=
Waverly 60, South Sioux City 47
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=
A Division=
Johnson-Brock 44, Falls City 42, OT
Parkview Christian 47, Sterling 45
B Division=
Conestoga 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40
Raymond Central 47, Weeping Water 30
Wynot Holiday Tournament=
Crofton 46, West Point-Beemer 27
Humphrey St. Francis 49, Wynot 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Takini, S.D. vs. Santee, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/