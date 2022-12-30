AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

December 30, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Bergan 47, Omaha Roncalli 24

Bridgeport 72, Torrington, Wyo. 38

Hay Springs 67, Banner County 13

Lewiston 41, Dorchester 38

Lincoln Christian 65, Heartland 8

Scottsbluff 62, Lexington 35

Wood River 46, Central City 37

Alliance Holiday Tournament=

Adams Central 64, Boone Central 32

Broken Bow 50, Alliance 38

Amherst Holiday Tournament=

Amherst 50, Kearney Catholic 44

York 41, Hastings St. Cecilia 37

Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament=

Ashland-Greenwood 56, Plattsmouth 30

Blair Tournament=

Blair 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 36

Omaha Duchesne Academy 46, Aurora 30

Cambridge Holiday Tournament=

Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Crawford 16

Chadron Rotary Tournament=

Chadron 55, Hemingford 9

Custer, S.D. 33, Valentine 31

Columbus Holiday Tournament=

Columbus Lakeview 53, Twin River 30

Columbus Scotus 56, Schuyler 6

Creighton Holiday Tournament=

Wausa 41, Boyd County 29

D-G-M-T Tournament=

Deshler 46, Meridian 34

Diller-Odell 58, Tri County 47

David City Holiday Tournament=

David City 47, Palmyra 20

Doane Holiday Tournament=

Maryville, Mo. 36, Grand Island Northwest 30

Omaha Skutt Catholic 55, Crete 25

East Butler Tournament=

High Plains Community 43, East Butler 33

Elba Tournament=

St. Edward 34, Palmer 30

    • Elkhorn Holiday Tournament=

    Beatrice 39, North Platte 30

    Platteview 59, Elkhorn 42

    Elm Creek Holiday Tournament=

    Bertrand 51, Gibbon 20

    Elm Creek 42, Arcadia-Loup City 31

    Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament=

    Elmwood-Murdock 37, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 28

    Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament=

    Centura 57, Fort Calhoun 24

    Howells/Dodge 46, Sandy Creek 24

    Freeman Sportsman’s Club Holiday Tournament=

    Falls City Sacred Heart 44, Syracuse 28

    McCool Junction 47, Freeman 41

    Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament=

    Gothenburg 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 29

    Hershey 60, Lawrence-Nelson 26

    HAC Tournament=

    Quarterfinal=

    Fremont 68, Grand Island 27

    Kearney 47, Lincoln Southwest 34

    Lincoln North Star 69, Norfolk 37

    Lincoln Pius X 61, Columbus 25

    Kenesaw Holiday Tournament=

    Kenesaw 46, Hampton 45

    Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Harvard 12

    Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

    Arlington 53, Holdrege 44

    Lincoln Lutheran 40, Fairbury 23

    Louisville Holiday Tournament=

    Louisville 44, Nebraska City 36

    Ogallala 66, Ralston 18

    Madison Holiday Tournament=

    Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Madison 4

    Riverside 30, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 27

    Malcolm Tournament=

    Malcolm 60, Centennial 49

    Oakland-Craig 62, Wilber-Clatonia 12

    Metro Holiday Tournament=

    Bellevue East 80, Omaha North 38

    Bellevue West 51, Omaha Westside 38

    Gretna 50, Papillion-LaVista 33

    Millard South 69, Westview 20

    Millard West 49, Omaha Benson 17

    Omaha Central 87, Omaha Burke 50

    Omaha Marian 57, Papillion-LaVista South 39

    North Bend Central Holiday Tournament=

    Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Ord 44

    North Bend Central 39, Guardian Angels 28

    Northeast Nebraska Shootout=

    Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32

    Pender 55, Pierce 45

    Plainview 52, Winnebago 39

    Wayne 55, Auburn 40

    Perkins County Holiday Tournament=

    Leyton 48, Wallace 43

    Perkins County 48, South Platte 39

    Randolph Holiday Tournament=

    Niobrara-Verdigre 55, Stuart 36

    Osmond-Randolph Co-op 56, Winside 46

    Ravenna Holiday Tournament=

    Overton 54, Franklin 10

    Ravenna 51, Sandhills/Thedford 24

    Shelby Holiday Tournament=

    Clarkson/Leigh 55, Fullerton 22

    Fillmore Central 51, Shelby/Rising City 40

    Sidney Holiday Tournament=

    Sidney 61, Mitchell 19

    Silver Lake Holiday Classic=

    Shelton 61, Red Cloud 23

    Silver Lake 50, Exeter/Milligan 42

    Stanton Holiday Tournament=

    Championship=

    Stanton 43, Hartington-Newcastle 34

    Third Place=

    Lutheran High Northeast 71, Neligh-Oakdale 30

    Summerland Holiday Tournament=

    Summerland 32, West Holt 25

    Tekamah-Herman Holiday Tournament=

    Bancroft-Rosalie 60, Omaha Nation 56

    Tekamah-Herman 62, Homer 34

    Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=

    Thayer Central 39, Johnson County Central 37

    Wahoo Holiday Tournament=

    Championship=

    Elkhorn North 66, Wahoo 21

    Third Place=

    Seward 45, Bishop Neumann 43

    Waverly Holiday Tournament=

    Waverly 60, South Sioux City 47

    Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=

    A Division=

    Johnson-Brock 44, Falls City 42, OT

    Parkview Christian 47, Sterling 45

    B Division=

    Conestoga 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40

    Raymond Central 47, Weeping Water 30

    Wynot Holiday Tournament=

    Crofton 46, West Point-Beemer 27

    Humphrey St. Francis 49, Wynot 41

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Takini, S.D. vs. Santee, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

