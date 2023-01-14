AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews 75, John Paul II 24

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 63, Colleton Prep 32

Calhoun County 72, Ridge Spring-Monetta 33

Camden 60, Lake City 57

Cane Bay 61, Stratford 43

Coastal Leadership 66, Low Country Prep 53

Cross 83, Palmetto Scholars Academy 37

Dillon 62, Aynor 28

Dreher 57, Brookland-Cayce 43

Dutch Fork 74, White Knoll 49

Greenville 66, Greenwood 31

Greer Middle College 62, Chesnee 46

Heathwood Hall 55, Orangeburg Prep 37

Irmo 62, A.C. Flora 44

James F. Byrnes 53, Boiling Springs 52

James Island 73, Bluffton 32

Lexington 71, River Bluff 52

Loris 73, Waccamaw 46

Manning 37, Georgetown 32

Mauldin 64, Riverside 59

McBee 55, Great Falls 24

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 81, Lake Marion 23

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 79, Swansea 11

South Florence 78, Myrtle Beach 70

Summerville Faith Christian 59, Charleston Collegiate 48

Thomas Sumter Academy 55, Carolina Forest 45

Union County 63, Broome 26

Ware Shoals 61, Whitmire 52

___

