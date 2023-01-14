Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews 75, John Paul II 24
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 63, Colleton Prep 32
Calhoun County 72, Ridge Spring-Monetta 33
Camden 60, Lake City 57
Cane Bay 61, Stratford 43
Coastal Leadership 66, Low Country Prep 53
Cross 83, Palmetto Scholars Academy 37
Dillon 62, Aynor 28
Dreher 57, Brookland-Cayce 43
Dutch Fork 74, White Knoll 49
Greenville 66, Greenwood 31
Greer Middle College 62, Chesnee 46
Heathwood Hall 55, Orangeburg Prep 37
Irmo 62, A.C. Flora 44
James F. Byrnes 53, Boiling Springs 52
James Island 73, Bluffton 32
Lexington 71, River Bluff 52
Loris 73, Waccamaw 46
Manning 37, Georgetown 32
Mauldin 64, Riverside 59
McBee 55, Great Falls 24
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 81, Lake Marion 23
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 79, Swansea 11
South Florence 78, Myrtle Beach 70
Summerville Faith Christian 59, Charleston Collegiate 48
Thomas Sumter Academy 55, Carolina Forest 45
Union County 63, Broome 26
Ware Shoals 61, Whitmire 52
